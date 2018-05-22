Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

If he does these 3 things, he’s not ready for marriage like you

For Women 3 things he does when he’s not ready for marriage

How to know that you and your partner are not on the same wavelength when it comes to commitment and readiness to settle down

  • Published:
Lovers play If he does these 3 things, he’s not ready for marriage like you (TalkToDoctorO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There comes a time when you no longer date just for the fun of it; and let’s face it when the time comes, you’d want someone whose dating ambition matches yours.

Laidback, purposeless relationships and ‘dating to see where things lead’ will no longer appeal to you because you would have gotten to a mental space where you are prepared for something more serious, more intentional.

Unfortunately, being at that place does not mean your partner is, too. Your readiness will not automatically transmit to his. And even if you have been together for a bit, being prepared for that level of commitment won’t automatically translate to his preparedness.

We've been together for 3 years but he's not talking about marriage. play Sometimes, your partner is not on the same wavelength when it comes to commitment and readiness to settle down as you are. (Essence)


To know that you and your partner are not on the same wavelength when it comes to commitment and readiness to settle down; to know that he’s not ready for marriage like you, here are the signs you will see.

1. Not eager to meet your friends and family

He hasn’t met your family or friends and he’s not eager to. If you were interested in marrying someone, wouldn’t you want to know who their friends and family are? So, If he doesn't want to attend your parents' anniversary party with you, then he probably isn't thinking of them as his future in-laws.

ALSO READ: Why you should talk about sex in your relationship

2. He dodges marriage discussions

Does he try to escape marriage discussions? Does he suddenly remember that he has errands to run and tasks to complete on his laptop whenever you try to steer the conversation to marriage and commitment? Well, he’s likely not ready for what you are going to suggest.

play If he's dodging marriage talks, he may just be unready for it. (VeryUnmarried)


If he would rather be anywhere else but in that conversation every time you try to bring it up, best believe that unlike you, he’s not ready for it just yet.

3. He expressly says so

If he honestly says he’s not ready, that’s the ultimate signal of his reluctance to get into anything serious. It’d be ill-advised to try to force him or cajole him into it. If he’s willing and ready to settle down with you, he’ll be just as amped about the whole idea as you are.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn
(Ayoola Adetayo)

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 habits that women find attractive in men aside looksbullet
2 Royal Wedding Is Meghan Markle the first ever mixed race royal bride...bullet
3 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?
Love & Romance Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship
Royal Wedding Official pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials
Royal Wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding cost ₦16.222Billion!
Nigerian Weddings Would you invite an ex when you tie the knot?
Relationship Talk With Bukky Why do I feel bad for dumping my toxic boyfriend?
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky I met someone I love more than my spouse; what should I do?
British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins festivities

Relationships & Weddings

I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend.
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?
Exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Pulse Weddings Exquisite pictures from Anita, Ajibola's big day in Lagos
Learning communication is one great trait everyone needs to have
Love & Romance Celibate or not, you should talk about sex in your relationship
Official pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials
Royal Wedding Official pictures from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's nuptials