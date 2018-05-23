Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriage

The five signs you will likely see when your babe is not ready for marriage like you.

Women deserve to explore their sexuality as much as men do without fear of judgement. play 5 things she does when she’s not ready for marriage (OK Africa)
Just as it is possible for two individuals to have the same goals but different approaches to the execution of those goals, it is also very likely for a couple to both desire married life, but have different, clashing opinions on when that life of togetherness should begin.

So it is not unheard of that a woman would be ready to settle down but her man won’t be; and in other cases, a man would be willing to begin that life at some period which his woman is not comfortable with.

Having considered the reverse case in a previous post here on Pulse relationships, we now consider the five signs you will likely see when your babe is not ready for marriage like you.

1. Unwilling to give up her individuality

If she repeatedly shows no traits of giving up any bit if her single, independent spirit despite the considerable amount of time you have been with her, she may not be ready for marriage till a long time to come.

When partners are already getting mentally prepared for a life together, one of the outward signs you will see is a bigger willingness to give up some parts of their individuality and independence and allow for a greater merging of their

2. Focused on so many other things

If she’s showing a greater concern for several other aspects of her life, and treating the relationship most times as an afterthought and not a priority, it should be obvious that those other dreams are more important to her. Suggesting marriage for the not-too-distant future will likely just make her smile and tell you that she wants to get those priorities sorted before settling down.

3. Avoids the talk

If she flat out refuses to even have the conversation, you should be half-convinced that she does not even want to consider the possibility just yet. She’s not ready.

If she turns away everytime you try to initiate the marriage conversation, it should be obvious to you that she is not ready for that level of commitment

4. Speaks of it in terms of the distant future

Whenever she makes passing comments about marriage, those comments will likely also reflect her decision to not get into it till a longer time than you would have preferred.

5. Not eager to meet your friends and family

She deflects every chance to see your folks or meet any member of your family. All that familial introduction and connection won’t appeal to her just yet. And this often reflects an unwillingness to consider marriage or all the things surround it just yet.

