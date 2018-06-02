Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How do I know he loves me like I love him?

Relationship Talk With Bukky

I’m in love with a guy and I really want to know if he feels the same about me as I feel about him.

  • Published:
How do I know if my crush loves me like I love him? play

Does he love me like I love him?

(CFM Kenya)
Dear Bukky,

I’m in love with a guy but I don't know if he loves me back.

Though he is not in Lagos, we chat every day and his messages are usually just casual.

Please how do I know if he truly loves me?

Please I will be waiting for your reply. Thanks.
_______________

Dear reader,

Undeniably, actions will always speak louder than words.

Regardless, when one is not too certain of something, the next best thing to do is to ask.

I can’t think of any other advice to give than to tell you to ask him. You can learn the best way to do that here.

See, get it out of your mind that you’re going to look desperate and all that. It is better to appear desperate than have your time wasted and your emotions invested in the wrong person.

His actions will tell you that he loves and values you and if you can't tell from the things he does, just ask him.

Simple!
_______________
