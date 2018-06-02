How do I know he loves me like I love him?

news

Dear Bukky,

I’m in love with a guy but I don't know if he loves me back.

Though he is not in Lagos, we chat every day and his messages are usually just casual.

Please how do I know if he truly loves me?

Please I will be waiting for your reply. Thanks.

_______________

Dear reader,

Undeniably, actions will always speak louder than words.

Regardless, when one is not too certain of something, the next best thing to do is to ask.

I can’t think of any other advice to give than to tell you to ask him. You can learn the best way to do that here.

See, get it out of your mind that you’re going to look desperate and all that. It is better to appear desperate than have your time wasted and your emotions invested in the wrong person.

His actions will tell you that he loves and values you and if you can't tell from the things he does, just ask him.

Simple!

_______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!