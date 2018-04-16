How do I earn my girlfriend's trust?

news

Dear Bukky,

I am in a serious relationship. In fact, I’m preparing already to get married to this girl.

But I have noticed some things. For the one year plus we have been together; she doesn't text me, even when she sees my text.

In fact, I can tell you for this one year, she has not texted me close to 5 times.

I ask her and she said, she is not used to it.

Secondly, she finds it difficult to trust me because she is not close to me. She says it with her mouth but deep inside I know it’s the opposite.

Please how do I live with that? I love her so much that's why I want to marry her. Advice how I will follow her on this so we don't have issues in the future because of it.

_________________

Dear reader,

Apparently, your girl is not a text person. But this does not necessarily have to be a bad thing for your relationship.

There are other means of communication that should work just fine. The end goal, whether you are texting, video-calling or voice-calling her, is to reach out to each other, and communicate. If that is being done satisfactorily, I think you should be able to compromise on the texting part.

If you can find another means of communication regularly and properly, texting should not cause a rift between you both.

I actually consider it a very good thing that she has already shown this part of herself now so you can know how to handle it. You can try to make her fall in love with texting but that is on a 50-50 chance.

Just ask yourself if you can compromise texting. If the answer is yes, then that is exactly what you should do.

And how do you earn a woman’s trust? Be a man of your words. Be open with her, say how you feel and don’t hold back your emotions.

No lies, and secrets kept with you are to always be secrets. Always encourage her that she can tell you anything, and that you are there for her whenever she needs you.

The results may not be instant, but being there for people always makes them open up.

___________________

