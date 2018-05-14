Girls lose interest in me so fast; what am I doing wrong?

news

Dear Bukky,

I am a young guy of marriageable age looking for a girlfriend possibly a wife. The problem is that most girls I approach or somebody introduce me to, we will be talking just fine for the first few days.

But after some time they will stop picking my calls. Please I need your advice.

Dear reader,

I think one of the first things to do would be to consider the content of your conversation with these women. If your chats with them begin on a good note and always fizzle out before long, could it be because you are projecting an over-enthusiastic vibe to them? Are you getting ahead of yourself by already popping words like marriage before even knowing them for a month?

If this is how you handle your 'paroles' with women you've just met, I think you should be prepared for some more rejection than acceptance. I get it that you are of marriageable age and you're willing to get to it already by being honest from the onset but hey... it would make sense to slow down a bit and and take thing at one step at a time.

On the other hand, this supposed forthrightness could be just fine if you have no time for games and just want to meet someone who is ready like you to walk right down the aisle and up the altar. In that case, I think you shouldn't complain about them losing interest. They're just not what you're looking for.

Another thing to consider, reader, would be how you converse with these people. Are you boring? Can you hold down a decent, interesting conversation for long?

It's a lot to consider with the little information provided in your mail but all in all, I think you need an introspection first before trying to blame it on the women who come around and leave right after.

