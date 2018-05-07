Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Donald Duke's second daughter's traditional wedding in Calabar

Donald Duke Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding

As expected, the traditional wedding ceremony was a glorious blend of family, friends and society's elite.

  • Published:
play Photos from ex-governor's daughter's traditional wedding. (TemiOlukay / Instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Donald Duke’s second daughter, Nella and fiancée, Asuquo Ekpeyong have had their traditional wedding.

The couple, in the colourful and loving company of family and friends performed their traditional wedding rights in Calabar, Cross River state last Saturday, May 5, 2018.

 

As expected, the traditional ceremony of the #Nuki2018 wedding was a glorious blend of family love and a congregation of society's elite as the bride's father is the former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke; while her man, Asuquo Ekpeyong, is the Commissioner for Finance in Cross Rivers state.

 

Singer Iyanya and actor Eyinna Nwigwe were among few celebrity faces spotted at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

Proposal & Engagement

Nella and her fiancé are said to have gotten engaged at a private dinner with family and friends in July 2017.

Their engagement was announced few days after Nela’s sister, Xerona hers with DJ Caisie.

The pair are married now, their wedding ceremony having held as recently as April 4, 2018 – just few weeks ago!

 

And just as their engagements were announced within a short time between each other, it appears their weddings will be happening just as close to each other.

Congratulations to the Dukes on this double dose of marital ecstasy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Pulse Weddings Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding partybullet
2 DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamidebullet
3 Pulse Weddings Terrific photos from Chiamaka & Adubuisi's Igbo...bullet

Related Articles

Relationships 3 simple things to do if your girlfriend has trust issues
Pulse Relationships 5 early signs of a bad girlfriend
Relationship Talk With Bukky My husband womanises & doesn't bother hiding it from me
Lai Muhammed Marriage is greatest institution in life
DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamide
Pulse Weddings Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party
Pulse Weddings Terrific photos from Chiamaka & Adubuisi's Igbo traditional wedding
Relationships How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues
Dating The hypocrisy of seeking a god-fearing partner in Nigerian relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky Can I date someone who wants sex even though I don't?

Relationships & Weddings

Unhappy couple having an argument.
Relationships 3 simple things to do if your girlfriend has trust issues
4 dating mistakes to stop making immediately
Pulse Relationships 5 early signs of a bad girlfriend
Relationship Talk With Bukky My husband womanises & doesn't bother hiding it from me
Lai Muhammed Marriage is greatest institution in life