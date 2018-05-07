news

Donald Duke’s second daughter, Nella and fiancée, Asuquo Ekpeyong have had their traditional wedding.

The couple, in the colourful and loving company of family and friends performed their traditional wedding rights in Calabar, Cross River state last Saturday, May 5, 2018.

As expected, the traditional ceremony of the #Nuki2018 wedding was a glorious blend of family love and a congregation of society's elite as the bride's father is the former Cross Rivers state governor, Donald Duke; while her man, Asuquo Ekpeyong, is the Commissioner for Finance in Cross Rivers state.

Singer Iyanya and actor Eyinna Nwigwe were among few celebrity faces spotted at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

Proposal & Engagement

Nella and her fiancé are said to have gotten engaged at a private dinner with family and friends in July 2017.

Their engagement was announced few days after Nela’s sister, Xerona hers with DJ Caisie.

The pair are married now, their wedding ceremony having held as recently as April 4, 2018 – just few weeks ago!

And just as their engagements were announced within a short time between each other, it appears their weddings will be happening just as close to each other.

Congratulations to the Dukes on this double dose of marital ecstasy.