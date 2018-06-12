Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Can I trust someone who left her husband to be with me?

Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?

She left the guy she married and now we are together. Can I trust her?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her? (Rob Lang Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I’m 35 year old guy. I met and fell in love with this girl in 2013. Things weren't smooth. We always had fights for no reason. She cheated on me on several times which I forgave her for, we broke up and got back together so many times.

Then in 2015 she dated and got married to this other guy. Few months later she came back, claiming I’m the only man she ever loved. She left the guy she married and now we are together.

Can I trust her? I really do love her.
___________

Dear reader,

Trust is not something to be decided for you by an outsider. It is a summation of things you hear from your partner, and more importantly, things you see them do.

Actions will forever hold carry more weight than spoken words and that is what your attention should be more focused on, rather than what they say.

Can you trust this woman? I think that should be your default disposition towards her, since you claim to love her.

Until she gives you reason to no longer, you absolutely should trust her.
_____________

He wants to marry someone else but claims to still love me

Dear Bukky,

I have been dating a guy for a year now but he’s busy now with the negotiations of marrying another lady.

However he still claims to love me so I’m confused and don't know what to do. He’s marrying the other lady who is employed and I happen not to be employed. Am I supposed to leave him now?
__________

Dear reader,

If he is marrying another woman, I think it’s clear enough what you have to do. You have to move on and ignore all those claims he makes about still loving you. He does not.

Even if he does, it’s obviously not enough to warrant his loyalty to you and in the grand scheme of things, love is not enough. It has to be backed up by things like faithfulness and loyalty which he obviously lacks.

Again, he’s going to be married to someone else. You cannot be messing with someone else’s husband no matter what he says.

Are you supposed to leave him? Absolutely yes.
________________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marrybullet
2 About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriagebullet
3 For Men This is why it's OK to not date broke womenbullet

Related Articles

Relationships Smothering: The practice of loving too much
Opinion Poll When should partners start PDA on social media?
Relationship Problems This is how it feels to have a partner who goes on and off
Nuptials How "you may kiss the bride" became a wedding custom
Relationship Talk With Bukky I’ve been married for only 7 months but I'm tired already
Dating & Relationships 3 underrated reasons why your relationship isn’t going smoothly
For Men This is why it's OK to not date broke women
Relationship Talk With Bukky I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife
For Guys 3 weird reasons why your crush friend-zoned you
Love Problems All the struggles of getting into a celibate relationship after leaving a sexual one

Relationships & Weddings

How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Relationships Smothering: The practice of loving too much
They met while in medical school
Opinion Poll When should partners start PDA on social media?
My husband has become really bad after just 8 years of marriage
Relationship Problems This is how it feels to have a partner who goes on and off
You may kiss the bride: Brief history of this wedding practice
Nuptials How "you may kiss the bride" became a wedding custom