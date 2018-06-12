Can I trust someone who left her husband to be with me?

news

Dear Bukky,

I’m 35 year old guy. I met and fell in love with this girl in 2013. Things weren't smooth. We always had fights for no reason. She cheated on me on several times which I forgave her for, we broke up and got back together so many times.

Then in 2015 she dated and got married to this other guy. Few months later she came back, claiming I’m the only man she ever loved. She left the guy she married and now we are together.

Can I trust her? I really do love her.

___________

Dear reader,

Trust is not something to be decided for you by an outsider. It is a summation of things you hear from your partner, and more importantly, things you see them do.

Actions will forever hold carry more weight than spoken words and that is what your attention should be more focused on, rather than what they say.

Can you trust this woman? I think that should be your default disposition towards her, since you claim to love her.

Until she gives you reason to no longer, you absolutely should trust her.

_____________

He wants to marry someone else but claims to still love me

Dear Bukky,

I have been dating a guy for a year now but he’s busy now with the negotiations of marrying another lady.

However he still claims to love me so I’m confused and don't know what to do. He’s marrying the other lady who is employed and I happen not to be employed. Am I supposed to leave him now?

__________

Dear reader,

If he is marrying another woman, I think it’s clear enough what you have to do. You have to move on and ignore all those claims he makes about still loving you. He does not.

Even if he does, it’s obviously not enough to warrant his loyalty to you and in the grand scheme of things, love is not enough. It has to be backed up by things like faithfulness and loyalty which he obviously lacks.

Again, he’s going to be married to someone else. You cannot be messing with someone else’s husband no matter what he says.

Are you supposed to leave him? Absolutely yes.

________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!