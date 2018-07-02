Ahmed Musa, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversary

news

Ahmed Musa is giving off the sweetest romantic vibes on his first anniversary with Juliet Ejue, his sweetheart.

The Super Eagles forward who scored two impressive goals at the ongoing World Cup married in Abuja in May 2017, with celebrities like Ali Nuhu and a host of others in attendance.

In commemoration of their first of marriage, the happy husband took to Instagram to cheer his wife and the role she has played in maintaining his happiness in the past one year.

"I want to wish my beautiful Queen a Happy Anniversary. The past 365 days have been more than I can imagine.

"I am truly blessed to have you by my side. I thank God for bringing you into my life and I pray Allah blesses us with many many more years. I love you," he writes as caption for the beautiful wedding photo he posted belatedly.

Musa's involvement with Nigeria at the World Cup could be the reason for the delay in this anniversary edition of public display of affection.

Still married to his first wife

The footballer is still married to his first wife, Jamila, who, according to close sources, has no problem with Juliet, the footballer's second wife.

Cheers to Ahmed and Juliet on their wedding anniversary.