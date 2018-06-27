news

These fantastic pictures from the traditional wedding of an Igbo bride and her European boyfriend are the best things we've seen since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

The gorgeous couple in the pictures are Neso and Ian, who brought light, laughter, colour and such beautiful love to Abuja for their traditional wedding in Abuja on June 12, 2018.

On the day their families and friends met to seal their union traditionally, Neso was a peach of a bride first in a divine tan dress with off-shoulders and frills on the sleeves; and later in a burgundy outfit that was just twice as lovely.

Her groom, Ian also looked every part the Igbo groom in both of his well-tailored native attires - a cream-coloured beauty and another magnificent one in navy blue - rounded off with a red cap and accessorised with huge native red beads and a handfan... for the culture!

ALSO READ: You should see these pre-wedding pictures that pay tribute to the Super Eagles

Pictures from the big day were shot by Michael Igwe-Ngerem of Michael Igwe Photography, who tells Pulse Weddings that the couple are absolutely "nice" and "cool."

With all the positive vibes we can draw from their terrific pictures in the gallery above, we have no doubts about that!

The colourful memories from this wedding reminds us of Toke Makinwa's younger sister, Busayo and her Norwegian boo's traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos , and Dora Akunyili's daughter's wedding with her Canadian partner, Andrew Parr in Anambra state.

From all of us at Pulse Weddings, cheers to Neso, Ian and love without borders!