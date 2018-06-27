Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This Igbo bride, English groom stun in traditional wedding photos

Pulse Weddings This Igbo bride, English groom are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos

This Igbo queen brought her English man and his family home for one helluva traditional wedding, and these stunning photos are memories from that happy day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These fantastic pictures from the traditional wedding of an Igbo bride and her European boyfriend are the best things we've seen since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding!

The gorgeous couple in the pictures are Neso and Ian, who brought light, laughter, colour and such beautiful love to Abuja for their traditional wedding in Abuja on June 12, 2018.

On the day their families and friends met to seal their union traditionally, Neso was a peach of a bride first in a divine tan dress with off-shoulders and frills on the sleeves; and later in a burgundy outfit that was just twice as lovely.

Neso and Ian are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos play

Neso and Ian are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos

(Michael Igwe Photography)

 

Her groom, Ian also looked every part the Igbo groom in both of his well-tailored native attires - a cream-coloured beauty and another magnificent one in navy blue - rounded off with a red cap and accessorised with huge native red beads and a handfan... for the culture!

ALSO READ: You should see these pre-wedding pictures that pay tribute to the Super Eagles

Pictures from the big day were shot by Michael Igwe-Ngerem of Michael Igwe Photography, who tells Pulse Weddings that the couple are absolutely "nice" and "cool."

With all the positive vibes we can draw from their terrific pictures in the gallery above, we have no doubts about that!

Neso and Ian are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos play

Neso and Ian are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos

(Michael Igwe Photography)

 

The colourful memories from this wedding reminds us of Toke Makinwa's younger sister, Busayo and her Norwegian boo's traditional Yoruba wedding in Lagos, and Dora Akunyili's daughter's wedding with her Canadian partner, Andrew Parr in Anambra state.

From all of us at Pulse Weddings, cheers to Neso, Ian and love without borders!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
2 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your...bullet
3 About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seenbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 3 things to do when you find yourself falling for someone other than your boo
Relationship Tips 5 ways to be helpful to a grieving partner
Relationships 5 struggles of dating someone with a poor sense of humour
Love Tips What emotional intelligence means and how it helps relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky She says she loves me but she doesn't show it
Relationship Talk With Bukky My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?
Tunde, Wunmi Obe Veteran artistes celebrate 20th wedding anniversary
Relationships 5 struggles of dating an unexpressive partner
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner

Relationships & Weddings

Sadness
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend doesn't want anything to do with my pregnancy
5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship
Pulse woman
Dating Tips 10 questions you should never ask on a first date
When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship
Relationship Tips 3 things to do when you find yourself falling for someone other than your boo