5 romantic ways to let your woman know you love her

When the girl becomes yours, you may be tempted to rest on your oars and relent in your private and public display of affection towards; but that's never the ideal thing to do. If anything, you are supposed to become more adept at showing her you love her.

The best way to go about this is not to always consider grandeur - huge, expensive gifts are not completely ruled out though - but rather, focus on customised romantic acts and gestures that are sure to always make her fall in love with you anew.

Here are five tips to help you in your quest to always let that special woman know that you love her:

1. Thought

First things first - it is the thought that counts most above every other thing. If you are with a good woman, she understands that the thoughtfulness backing a gesture of lover surpasses the gesture itself.

Think about: what's another of redbottoms to a woman with a closet-ful of them; who, however needs a bottle of nail polish?

Which do you think she's prefer most in that moment? Yeah, I thought so too.

Now, this is how you should always think when you are hoping to do anything to show your love to your woman. Let it be thoughtful, no matter how little it turns out to be in that period.

Do not forget; it is about her, not you. You are showing love to her and if must count, it must touch her deeply. And to always achieve this, thoughtfulness is always needed.

2. Surprise

An element of surprise is absolutely essential in romantic gestures, as opposed to routine.



If you come across as boring, monotonous and predictable in everything that you do, then you are not being romantic.

But if you keep your partner on her toes by surprising her with your gestures, then your relationship flourishes.

3. Not mainstream

Of course, birthdays and anniversaries and valentines are all meant to be treated special. However, you can't always do regular stuff. You can't always do mainstream romance.

If your gestures happen because you decide to make them happen and not because the calendar suggests them to you, then it'd be that much more powerful.

Taking the initiative in your love life will always be appreciated.