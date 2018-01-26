news

There are some common problems that are particular to iphones.

We've decided to highlight them and show you how to get them fixed.

Here are ten most common iPhone problems and how to fix them

1. iPhone camera is not working

Solution

Go to setting> general> restrictions and ensure the 'allow camera' is set on. Also, tap on "disable restrictions."

If this doesn't work, try powering the device off and on or try to reset the device (sleep/wake key with home key). Backup your data and then try to restore your phone in iTunes.

By now your camera should be working.

However, if it doesn't work then it is possible that there's a hardware problem with your camera. And the only possible option here is to take your phone to an Apple store.

2. iPhone not connecting to WiFi

Solution

Ensure first that in your phone settings menu WiFi is enabled. And if after enabling it, it doesn't work then try the following:

Power off your iPhone and re-power it. Then try to restore your device settings by holding the home key with the sleep/wake key.

If your iPhone is having trouble connecting to one specific network, force the phone to forget that network by going toSettings> touch network name> choose 'forget' on next screen.

Power off and on then try to reconnect.

3. iPhone freezes

solution

A forced restart is what you should do if your phone is having this issue.

Press and hold the sleep/wake button and the power button at the same time (for at least 10 seconds), then release the buttons when the Apple logo appears.

4. iPhone won't on

Solution

Connect your iPhone to a power supply and charging the battery. The low battery screen may take a while to appear so be patient.

If it doesn't help, it's possible that you may need to contact Apple's service center or get a new battery.

5. iPhone won't power off

Solution

Force it off by holding both the sleep/wake button and the home key for about five seconds. Continue to hold until the Apple logo appears.

By so doing your phone should able to power on and off normally.

6. iPhone cannot update

Solution

If your iPhone refuses to update, it is then recommended that you use recovery mode to restore it: Connect your device to a computer and conduct a forced restart.

Press and hold the sleep/wake button and the home button at the same time, until the 'Recovery Mode' appears.When it does, select the option to update.

And once the update is completed, you can then set up your device.

However, if the update option is not listed then you will have to select restore. The iTunes will erase your iOS device and it will install the latest software version.

7. Siri is not working

Solution

This problem is mostly applicable to iPhone 4S or iPhone 5. And to get it back on track, clean the microphone on the bottom of the device.

Then try to toggle Siri on and off by going to settings> general> Siri turn Siri off and wait 30 seconds before you turn it on.

If the issue persists, then reset the network settings here by going to settings> general> reset> reset network settings.

And if need be, you may have to reset your entire device.

Go to settings> general> reset> reset all settings. Don't worry, it won't wipe any data from your device and will reset all setting to factory.

8. iPhone is slow or lagging

Solution

To fix this, start by restarting your iPhone then press and hold the sleep/wake and home buttons simultaneously until you see the Apple logo.

If the problem persists then try perform a factory reset and restore your device from a backup.

9. Loss of data

Solution

Always backup your data regularly in order to prevent data loss. This can be done through iTunes or iCloud.

10. Apps crashing

Solution

Press the home button to bring up the App manager then swipe the offending App away. However, if it still continues to hang then you might want to make sure your Apps are up to date.

You can turn on automatic updates by going to Settings, then iTunes and App Store. Just make sure 'Use Mobile Data' is toggled off to prevent your data from running out