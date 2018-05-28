5 ways to trick yourself into saving money

news

Everyone likes the idea of saving parts of their earnings to meet some financial goals, but this habit doesn't really come easy for a lot of people.

Some people are so good at saving that they have made it a habit to save no matter the situation they find themselves.

And for some, saving is like a financial punishment to them. They might be nursing the intent to save, but the financial will is not there.

So, if you are one of these people, here are five easy ways to trick yourself into saving to meet your financial goals.

1. Want to buy something? Sleep on it

Whenever you feel like buying an item, especially something you don't really need, you might need to wait for sometime, then sleep on it.

With this, you'll be able to determine if that item is a need or a want. If it's a want, the desire for it might fade after sleeping. That moment of waiting and sleeping could safe your money from being spent on items that do not really matter.

2. Always save your change

There is always that petty cash on your table, in your wallet and pockets that you are always tempted to spend because it is a change.

Yes, it is a change but you can keep it. You can always that small change and before you know it, it'll become one huge amount.

3. Challenge yourself to save every day/every week

If you really suck at saving, you need to get yourself into a saving contest.

Challenge yourself to save a certain amount every day or every week and see how far you can go in six months.

Don't try to over-impress yourself by trying to save N500 every day or every week. If you won't be able to sustain that for six months, don't try it. Instead, start with a sustainable amount as little as N100.

4. Reward yourself

If you are able to save for one month uninterrupted, you honestly deserve some accolades.

So, what you should do to keep your motivation is to reward yourself. You can take a little amount from the saving to give yourself a good treat or buy yourself a gift. But hey, please, don't splash out on gifts that would break the bank.