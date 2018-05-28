Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 ways to trick yourself into saving money

Financial Tips 5 ways to trick yourself into saving money

If you have not been finding it easy to save money, try these five tricks.

  • Published:
5 ways to trick yourself into saving money play

These tips show you the frugal ways to achieve your financial goals

(Libertytax)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everyone likes the idea of saving parts of their earnings to meet some financial goals, but this habit doesn't really come easy for a lot of people.

Some people are so good at saving that they have made it a habit to save no matter the situation they find themselves.

And for some, saving is like a financial punishment to them. They might be nursing the intent to save, but the financial will is not there.

So, if you are one of these people, here are five easy ways to trick yourself into saving to meet your financial goals.

1. Want to buy something? Sleep on it

5 bad money habits you need to break right now play

If your bad habits are money-related, you just have to find a way to break it.

(Jobberman)
 

Whenever you feel like buying an item, especially something you don't really need, you might need to wait for sometime, then sleep on it.

With this, you'll be able to determine if that item is a need or a want. If it's a want, the desire for it might fade after sleeping. That moment of waiting and sleeping could safe your money from being spent on items that do not really matter.

2. Always save your change

play
 

There is always that petty cash on your table, in your wallet and pockets that you are always tempted to spend because it is a change.

Yes, it is a change but you can keep it. You can always that small change and before you know it, it'll become one huge amount.

3. Challenge yourself to save every day/every week

play
 

If you really suck at saving, you need to get yourself into a saving contest.

Challenge yourself to save a certain amount every day or every week and see how far you can go in six months.

Don't try to over-impress yourself by trying to save N500 every day or every week. If you won't be able to sustain that for six months, don't try it. Instead, start with a sustainable amount as little as N100.

4. Reward yourself

5 things frugal people don't do play

Understanding how you make and spend your money is very important to your financial safety

(Moneywise)
 

If you are able to save for one month uninterrupted, you honestly deserve some accolades.

So, what you should do to keep your motivation is to reward yourself. You can take a little amount from the saving to give yourself a good treat or buy yourself a gift. But hey, please, don't splash out on gifts that would break the bank.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Financial Tips 5 businesses you can do on weekends to make more moneybullet
2 Make More Money ‎5 side hustles to kickstart your 2018bullet
3 Personal Finance If you do these 3 things, you have a serious...bullet

Related Articles

Personal Finance 5 reasons your budget is not working
Money Management 3 tips you need to get your adult financial life together
Financial Tips 5 things you should not do when you're in debt
Apartment Finders 10 struggles you'll likely go through if you're finding a house to rent in Lagos
Moneywise 7 important financial lessons every working adult should learn
Financial Tips 5 steps to build a budget that works
Financial Tips 5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck
Money Tips 5 things frugal people don't do

Money

5 things frugal people don't do
Money Tips 5 things frugal people don't do
5 steps to build a budget that works
Financial Tips 5 steps to build a budget that works
5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck
Financial Tips 5 ways to stop living from paycheck to paycheck
5 things you should not do when you're in debt
Financial Tips 5 things you should not do when you're in debt