Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Money >

5 money conversations you should always have with your family

Financial Tips 5 money conversations you should always have with your family

If there's anything you want your family to know and practise about personal finance, you need to start conversations like this in your homes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 money conversations every family should have play

5 money conversations every family should have

(Mogulvation)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Since having a family comes with so much financial responsibilities, having a regular conversation about these financial duties will sure help give the whole family a sense of direction.

As parents, while you try your best to achieve your financial goals, you at the same time make effort to teach your kids everything they need to know about how to make good financial decisions.

You really don't need to be a financial expert to do this for the family. Children learn from examples, and whatever financial practices they learn from you will go a long way in shaping their relationship with money in future.

So, to inspire your kids about the best financial practices, these five tips shared by Kim Potgieter can help mould them into the personal finance experts you want them to be.

1. Family Goals

5 money conversations you should always have with your family play

Every member of the family must have goals

(Black family photos)
 

If every person is expected to have financial goals, it makes a lot of sense for families too to have family goals. And while you save for these goals, it is important you let your children know what you are saving for.

Also, every member of the family should have their goals and dreams. You can as a family chat about these goals and how to achieve them.

2. Money Mechanics

5 money conversations you should always have with your family play

Discuss money and its value with your kids.

(Potentash)
 

As a parent, it's important you let your kids know how money is earned and how they can do with it.

If your child gets everything handed to him, he'll probably find it difficult to understand that he needs to work to make money. Let him understand why you go out in the money and return in the evening.

3. Wealth and Work

5 money conversations you should always have with your family play

Be positive when you discuss your work with your kids.

(Destiny Magazine)
 

Wealth comes with work, you can't make money if you don't lift a finger. Let your kids know they will make much money as long as they believe wealth and work walk together.

Be positive when you discuss your work with them. Let them know that work is that activity through which you earn money that enables choices.

ALSO READ: 5 signs you are spending too much on food

4. Pocket Money

5 money conversations you should always have with your family play

Give your kids pocket money

(Masterfile)
 

Giving your kids pocket money when they complete a task that adds value to the family is a valuable lesson that is capable of teaching them about the reward you get for working.

You can also use this same pocket money tip to teach them how to save money.

5. Pay yourself first

play
 

Paying yourself first is the first golden rule you need to manage your money well. Apart from paying bills and taking care of other necessary expenses, you've got t start rewarding yourself too.

Teaching your kids this rule is a good way to encourage them to be mindful of savings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Life Hacks 6 things you need to let go to become successfulbullet
2 Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expertbullet
3 Moneywise 5 questions you should ask yourself before buying anythingbullet

Related Articles

Spending Guide Impulsive spenders, these simple tips will help you avoid unnecessary spending
Financial Tips 5 money habits everyone needs to start practising right now
Personal Finance 5 signs you are spending too much money on food
Moneywise 7 rules to managing your money like a financial expert
Moneywise 10 tips on how to have a better relationship with money
Financial Management 5 habits you can learn from highly successful savers
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver

Money

This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best financial advice
Saving tip This Anthony Joshua's tweet is the best advice you need to be a successful saver
5 reasons you should have a side business
Financial Tips 5 reasons you should have a side hustle
5 financial decisions you could regret forever
Saving Tips 5 bad financial habits you need to stop to get out of debt
5 habits you can learn from highly successful savers
Financial Management 5 habits you can learn from highly successful savers