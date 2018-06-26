Pulse.ng logo
10 tips on how to have a better relationship with money

Want to improve your personal finance? You can adopt these 10 tips to have a much better relationship with your money.

(Hello Beautiful)
The importance of money in our lives cannot be overemphasised. That is why anyone who desires to make more money will have to develop a good relationship with money.

Some people have a poor relationship with money because they are brought up to think about money in a certain way.

For instance, if you are trained to believe you can't make enough money in a certain profession, say teaching, you'll end up working all your life with little or no financial progress.

(Standard Bank)

 

So, certain thoughts and beliefs could make you have a poor relationship with money.  However, to change such thoughts about money, you'll need to adopt these 10 tips to have a better relationship with money.

1. Don't feel limited by anything. Your background your educational status and social standard are not the sole determinants of how much you earn. Some of the famous billionaires did not finish college. In fact, some of them didn't come from wealthy families.

2. Think big. Work towards your goals and expect big money. Never let anything limit what you can achieve.

3. Solving a problem for people is one of the best ways to make money these days. Think of a business you'll create that will solve a problem for people. The more problems you solve, the more money you make. What should occupy your mind now should be what problem can you solve to make more money.

ALSO READ: How to avoid going broke before your next salary

(Pulse)

 

4. As you work to make money, have a strong belief that you 'll have money. Don't ever think you won't have enough because you focus on the most gives you exactly what you focus on the most.

5. Pay attention to your money, it will give you ideas on where it goes. if you really want to improve your relationship with your money, you really have to start paying attention to how you spend it.

6. Money is meant to be made and if people are making it (legitimately) you too can.

7. Money isn't everything does not mean money is not important. Don't deny the importance of money.

play

 

8. Don't sit waiting for a billionaire to make you rich. Don't sit waiting for  someone to discover you or fix you. You have to put the hard work in and know that you are deserving of success.

9. Go frugal, Spend less, and make more. People might say you are stingy because you don't throw money at people like other, but if you have a financial goal to achieve, what they say won't change you.

10. Saving is one of the important ways to reach one's financial goals and achievements is through.

It takes more than just saying you want to save. You need to put in a lot of work when it comes to saving.

