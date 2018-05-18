Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared kinks

Sex & Relationships YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared kinks

But what if your partner is also curious about trying the same thing, but is similarly afraid to tell you? What a shame, to both be itching to pee on each other and not know it!

  • Published:
YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared kinks play

YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared kinks

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indulging your sexual fantasies is easier said than done. Even if you know you want to spice up your sex life, it isn't always easy to tell your partner you want to try a threesome, a little bondage, or a golden shower. 

But what if your partner is also curious about trying the same thing, but is similarly afraid to tell you? What a shame, to both be itching to pee on each other and not know it!

Well, live in silence no longer. On Tuesday, YouPorn launched the "Couple's Chemistry Quiz," an easy app to help couples discover their mutual sexual curiosities.

“For many partnerships, communicating secret desires with one another can be intimidating, so we created this quiz to make the conversation easy, entertaining and efficient," Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn, said in a statement. "It eliminates the awkward uncertainties and gets right to the point of what you and your partner are interested in trying.”

play (Getty Images)

 

How it works

First, grab your partner and go to www.youporn.com/quiz.

There, the two of you will separately answer four categories of questions about sexy things you might like to explore - everything from sex toys and other accessories to swingers' parties and strip clubs.

Here's a portion of the "let's talk" category, which "includes questions on trying new positions, role play, and incorporating music and photography into the bedroom," according to a press release:

play (YOUPORN)

 

When you've both answered the questions, the app shows you the results, and provides links from sex specialists to help you explore your newfound shared interests. It also offers instructional videos, in case you need a little extra assistance.

If you want to get kinkier in the bedroom, you're not alone.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, one in four people say they're looking to try out a sex act they’ve been fantasizing about. Anal sex, role-play, and BDSM were among the most popular sex acts that respondents wanted to try.

Can you relate? If so, be sure to read up on the 6 things you should know before trying anal sex - or check out our list of the 30 best sex toys. No matter what you're into, there's a chance your fetish is probably more normal than you think.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts The OG avengers are so tight, they got matching tattoosbullet
2 Guy Smarts Capriccio bubbly sangria has been dubbed the new four lokobullet
3 Sex & Relationships 4 sex workers on what they've learned about...bullet

Related Articles

Sex & Relationships Does size matter more than girth? Asa Akira settles it once and for all
Sex & Relationships 4 sex workers on what they've learned about men's mental health
Swiss Pharmaceutical Giant Novartis lawyer steps down over Trump lawyer payment
Madness In Practice This man cut his penis after getting excited over porn
Wild Thoughts ! Ways to make her have dirty sex with you
For Men Can you masturbate too much?
Guy Smarts Pornhub and Reddit are on red alert for the senate's vote on net neutrality
Opinion From ice cube to black cube
Michael Cohen AT&T admits 'big mistake' in hiring Trump fixer
Tech Cisco has deleted a combative blog post that declared it was pulling 'all online ads' from YouTube because the site didn't meet its brand safety standards (GOOG, GOOGL)

Men's Health

Why STDs like gonorrhea and syphilis are on the rise
Sex & Relationships Why STDs like gonorrhea and syphilis are on the rise
Does size matter more than girth? Asa akira settles it once and for all
Sex & Relationships Does size matter more than girth? Asa Akira settles it once and for all
Expert list causes in men
Infertility Expert list causes in men
James Marsden is having a moment
Guy Smarts James Marsden is having a moment