YouPorn is helping couples discover their shared kinks

Indulging your sexual fantasies is easier said than done. Even if you know you want to spice up your sex life, it isn't always easy to tell your partner you want to try a threesome, a little bondage, or a golden shower.

But what if your partner is also curious about trying the same thing, but is similarly afraid to tell you? What a shame, to both be itching to pee on each other and not know it!

Well, live in silence no longer. On Tuesday, YouPorn launched the "Couple's Chemistry Quiz," an easy app to help couples discover their mutual sexual curiosities.

“For many partnerships, communicating secret desires with one another can be intimidating, so we created this quiz to make the conversation easy, entertaining and efficient," Charlie Hughes, Vice President of YouPorn, said in a statement. "It eliminates the awkward uncertainties and gets right to the point of what you and your partner are interested in trying.”

How it works

First, grab your partner and go to www.youporn.com/quiz.

There, the two of you will separately answer four categories of questions about sexy things you might like to explore - everything from sex toys and other accessories to swingers' parties and strip clubs.

Here's a portion of the "let's talk" category, which "includes questions on trying new positions, role play, and incorporating music and photography into the bedroom," according to a press release:

When you've both answered the questions, the app shows you the results, and provides links from sex specialists to help you explore your newfound shared interests. It also offers instructional videos, in case you need a little extra assistance.

If you want to get kinkier in the bedroom, you're not alone.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans, one in four people say they're looking to try out a sex act they’ve been fantasizing about. Anal sex, role-play, and BDSM were among the most popular sex acts that respondents wanted to try.

Can you relate? If so, be sure to read up on the 6 things you should know before trying anal sex - or check out our list of the 30 best sex toys. No matter what you're into, there's a chance your fetish is probably more normal than you think.