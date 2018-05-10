Home > Lifestyle > Mens Health >

Sylvester Stallone Visits Rocky's Old House While Filming 'Creed 2'

"Join me in the Time Machine…," he captioned a video he posted on Instagram Tuesday.

(GETTY IMAGES)
Sylvester Stallone is back in Philadelphia filming scenes for Creed 2, and while there, he took a trip to the "old neighborhood" to visit Rocky Balboa's old stomping grounds.

"Join me in the Time Machine…," he captioned a video he posted on Instagram Tuesday. In the clip, shot on the front steps of Rocky's old house, the 71-year-old movie star took a trip down memory lane.

While filming CREED 2 , I took a trip back to the old neighborhood and visited Rocky’s house. Join me in the Time Machine…#rockybalboa #mgm

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on May 8, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

"I don't know how many times I'm going to get a chance to visit this place, so maybe this is the last time I sit here on the Rocky steps," Stallone said. "A lot of memories went down here."

He then recalled a scene he shot with Talia Shire, who played Rocky's love interest Adrian Balboa: "I said, 'Look at this face. This is the face you can trust. Someday they're going to put this face on a stamp.'"

Stallone pointed out that the house's original address "1818" is still written on the brick foundation. "Some things come to an end, some things don't," he added. "There's just no end to Rocky."

Back in April, Stallone also stopped by the iconic Rocky statue, located at The Philadelphia Museum of Art, and took a moment to take a few pictures with fans.

play (GETTY IMAGES)

play (GETTY IMAGES)

 

Stallone starred as Rocky Balboa in six of the original franchise movies. He first reprised the role for Creed in 2015, which earned him a Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actor and an Academy Award nomination.

Creed 2, which stars Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's son Adonis Johnson, premieres in theaters November 21.

