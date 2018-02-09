These private beach resorts are available this Valentine

news

If you don't book a resort for Valentine are you even in love?

Looking for some last-minute plans for Valentine’s Day that will really impress your date ? Then why not go big and make uncle Cupid proud!

Instead of going for the basic roses and chocolates, how about booking a stay at a one-of-a-kind private resort located along the coast of Lagos?

1. Pop Beach

Enjoy the super colourful 'pop culture' vibe of the decor of Pop Beach and the countless activities (surfing, volleyball, kayaking, hiking etc) they have to offer.

It's your ultimate get away from the hustle that is Lagos.

2. La Campagne Tropicana

Renowned as one of the best resorts in Lagos for an exclusive romantic getaway, the amazing beach resort features a freshwater laker, mangrove forest, savannah and fine sandy beach. You can engage in activities like hiking, swimming, hunting, fishing, canoeing, horse riding, snorkelling, beach football and beach volleyball.

The resort restaurant serves international delicacies with an exceptional African flair.

3. Inagbe Grand Resort

The pictorial landscapes, exotic beaches and superlative hospitality of the luxury resort of Inagbe can be a perfect “check-in”.

Couples on romantic getaways will be enthused about trying out the adventures this golden resort has on offer.

Situated off the coast of Lagos in Festac and surrounded by undulating sand dunes and trees all around, this ocean resort gives a nice soothing experience and has over 40 rooms.

4. JayBee Beach Camp

Nestled along the unspoiled Atlantic Ocean on the beautiful and alluring Tarkwa Bay is Jay Bee Beach Camp.

This place is bordered by two breathtaking beaches and accessible in just 15 minutes via a boat ride from Ikoyi or Victoria Island.

Enjoy camping on a wooden platform, which includes a private balcony with a fireplace and a spectacular view of the ocean.

Escape to nature in luxury, listen to the uninterrupted sounds of the breeze and feel the gentle waves of the ocean

5. Kamp Ikare Beach Resort

Enjoy a relaxable night in a Moroccan-styled room located on the Penthouse floor of the Kamp House. They function as a well-furnished lounge space for relaxation.

Chill with bae on their Kamp Kot which functions as a simple makeshift sleep pod. A day on the beach or a night in one of their fully air-conditioned and well-furnished bungalows at Kamp Ikare is an awesome beach experience that will never be forgotten. If you are staying overnight, breakfast will be provided for you and you will get home cooked lunch during the day.