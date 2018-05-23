Photos to make you fall in love with Nigeria's capital city

Built in the 1980s, dominated by Aso Rock, Abuja was declared capital on December 12, 1991.
But it’s not only the manicured lawns and pristine streets that make you fall in love with Abuja, there's this raw beauty that dominates the city.
Sunset and sunrise views in Zuma rock is a moment to capture. The rock is a magnificent sight on its own, but mix a dusk or dawn into its scenic beauty and the picture will make you fall in love with the rich past of the capital and the present it portrays.
The serenity of the mosque could make you feel like you’re in a very different city. The picturesque view could make you fall in love with Abuja irrespective of your religion. The image of the blossoming little garden reminds you of the beauty of nature and represents peace in the midst of the chaos of the capital.
Commissioned in the year 2004, the Abuja Millennium Park was opened by Queen Elizabeth and features walkways with fountains. It is one of the best places where you can go for an enjoyable picnic.
The National Arboretum is located right at the heart of the city offering a good natural environment to relax in. The place is home to a variety of bird species and it’s the best spot for bird watching.
Abuja City Gate is the entry point into the city centre from the airport road.
The Abuja Jabi Lake is something that you shouldn’t leave the city without seeing. This mysterious lake houses various types of reptiles especially crocodiles.