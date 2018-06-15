Pulse.ng logo
Health benefits of lettuce

Healthy Eating Health benefits of lettuce

This power plant is responsible for lowering cholesterol levels and inflammation, prevention of cancer and protection of neurons.

Health benefits of lettuce play

The health benefits of lettuce cannot be overemphasized. This power plant is responsible for lowering cholesterol levels and inflammation, prevention of cancer, protection of neurons and a constant supply of antioxidants.

Lettuce was first cultivated by the Egyptians thousands of years ago. The Egyptians used the seeds to produce oil and also ate the leaves of the vegetable.

Lettuce was first cultivated by the Egyptians thousands of years ago

During medieval times in Europe, lettuce was considered to possess medicinal qualities. The minerals and vitamins found in it include calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and zinc along with vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, folate, vitamin B6, C, A, E, and vitamin K.

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

Below are the health benefits of eating this vegetable.

1. Induces Sleep

One of the major traditional uses of lettuce in traditional medicine was as a sleep inducer. Research into the extracts of lettuce resulted in the isolation of a depressant chemical. This particular chemical acts by blocking the excitatory signal processes of muscular and neural tissues. It has significant sedative effects that lowered heart rate and ventricular contractions.

2. Antioxidant Agent

Studies have shown that lettuce possesses unique antioxidants. Antioxidants are a wide range of biochemicals found in our food. They act as barriers to free radicals, which are produced during cellular metabolism. These free radicals attack healthy tissues, cells, and the DNA inside them. They can often cause healthy cells to mutate into cancer cells. The result is the development of various diseases. Antioxidants, on the other hand, counteract these free radicals and neutralize them before the free radical attacks take place.

Research on leukaemia cells and breast cancer cells were controlled to a significant extent after being treated with lettuce extracts

ALSO READ: Health benefits of watermelon

3. Controls Anxiety

Detailed research in recent times has led to the conclusion that lettuce possesses anxiolytic properties. When lab animals were given lettuce extracts, their locomotive activity was reduced, suggesting considerable anxiolysis.

4. Fights Cancer

Lettuce leaf extracts can control certain types of cancer. Research on leukaemia cells and breast cancer cells were controlled to a significant extent after being treated with lettuce extracts.

5. Protects Neuronal Cells

Neurons are brain cells that form physical connections to make up memory. Significant neuronal death can result in the onset of diseases like Alzheimer’s. The extracts from lettuce showed considerable control of neuron cell death due to its role in glucose/serum deprivation (GSD). The research also mentioned that lettuce has the potential to be used in neuroprotection as a common remedy for neurodegenerative diseases.

