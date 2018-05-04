Because life is only for the crazy young people.
The African continent, you would be surprised, has so much to offer. Each country has unmatched tourist experiences unlike anywhere else on the planet.
Here’s a list of 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30.
Take a swim in the Victoria Falls Devil’s pool. This has to be on top of your list before hitting the big 30. The natural pool is close to the edge but protected by a protruding rock which ensures visitors don’t topple over the edge.
It’s one of the most amazing experiences you’ll ever have.
Namibia has some of the tallest sand dunes on earth, and sandboarding is possibly the most fun you can have in a desert. First timers can also enjoy a thrilling experience and it is quite similar to snowboarding.
Take a gruelling expedition to Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, one of the world’s greatest peaks. The trek to the summit is not for the faint of heart but anyone with a good level of fitness and a solid sense of adventure can go, with a guide of course.
The Maasai people are courageous warriors and nomadic cattle herders. Visitors to Kenya can go on a walking safari with a Maasai guide or book a cultural excursion where you’ll visit Maasai villages and homes.
This is unlike any other African experience. Have a thrilling ride on a hot air balloon over the vast plains of the Serengeti. You’re guaranteed to have the trip of a lifetime. After landing, guests are treated to a champagne breakfast to celebrate the morning.
The Manakara Express is a French-colonial railway from Manakara on the Madagascan coast to Fianarantsoa. This old rail line travels slowly and it can take 12 hours (or more) to complete but the experience is worth it. It’s an unforgettable experience nonetheless and one of the best ways to see the beautiful vistas Madagascar has to offer.
Camels are a popular mode of transport for locals and tourists can hitch a ride across the desert on the back of a dromedary (Camel).
Camels in Morocco are called dromedaries because they have one hump.