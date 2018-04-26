Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die

news

Africa is rich in a lot of attractions , places you have to see before you die.

If you love travelling and have never considered some places in Africa, maybe it is time to reconsider. Here is a rundown of amazing antiquities and spectacular places from around the continent.

1. Valley of the Kings, Egypt

On the west bank of river Nile, lies 63 tombs, containing priceless Egyptian antiquities, known as the Valley of the Kings. The valley dates back to 500 years between the 16th and 11th centuries BC and is also the final resting place of Tutankhamun, who was discovered there in 1922.

2. Victoria Falls, Zambia

On either side of Zambia and Zimbabwe, “Mosi-oa-Tunya,” which translates to “smoke that thunders” is the largest body of falling water on earth. You can even take a refreshing dip in the natural pools on the Zambian side of the falls.

3. Sidi Bou Said

Sidi Bou Said is a pretty little village in Tunisia that has drawn great painters and writers for over a century. It was once a local religious site looking out onto the azure waters of the ocean before the French artist Baron Rodolphe D’Erlanger instigated a colour scheme of whitewash and light blue that now covers the whole village.

The buildings are famous too for their great studded doors, with crescent patterns on many. Matisse, Klee, and Auguste Macke all came here to paint, and Andre Gide and Simone de Beauvoir came to write.

4. Djenné, Mali

Djenné is an ancient site, composed of thousands of buildings made from earth baked hard in the African sun and reinforced with palm fronds.

The ancient town dates back to the 3rd century and beyond, but it really grew with the Saharan trade routes when slaves, gold and salt were transported across the desert to the Levant. The unspoiled earth buildings, particularly the Great Mosque built in 1907 by the French colonial authorities, make Djenné a unique place to explore and to see.

5. Sahara Dunes

The African Sahara stretches from Egypt, all the way across North Africa to Morocco. The ideal base to explore the sands is at the village of Merzouga from which groups head out on the backs of camels to see the unspoiled desert sands.