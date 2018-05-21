Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

5 things to know when visiting Dubai during the holy month

Ramadan 5 things to know when visiting Dubai during the holy month

(Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Ramadan is the best month to visit Dubai to get a great feel of Islamic traditions.

The holy month of Ramadan is a month of fasting for Muslims worldwide, however, there are various things to consider when visiting Dubai this time of the year.

ALSO READ: 5 things you need to know about the holy month

An understanding of the rules and local culture can ensure you remain respectful and avoid getting jail.

1. Ban on eating

Eating, drinking, smoking and chewing gum in public are prohibited and can be punishable of up to a month in jail or a fine of up to Dhs 2,000 (USD$545) according to Article 313 of the UAE Penal Code. This applies to everyone, irrespective of faith.

In fact, many restaurants are closed until sunset. However, several places are allowed to continue serving food during the day to non-fasters. These restaurants will have dark sheets covering their windows and will only permit dining inside.

Dubai has also recently relaxed its rules regarding the sale of alcohol during Ramadan.

2. Loud music is prohibited

Tourists have to be sensitive and respectful. Refrain from playing loud music. Whether in your car or strolling through malls, music is prohibited.

ALSO READ: Dates: the fruit of the holy month

3. Dress conservatively

While Dubai is very lenient, it would be preferable to refrain from wearing revealing, tight and short clothes to prevent offending locals. Generally covering yourself from your shoulders to your knees is advised for both men and women.

Public displays of affection are already considered disrespectful in Dubai, especially between unmarried couples.

4. Haq Al Laila

Haq Al Laila is a very unique Ramadan tradition. It involves children walking around their neighbourhoods collecting sweets and nuts from their community. As with iftar, local families often invite non-local children to join in.

5. Working hours are shorter

Working and school days are shorter. According to UAE labour law, normal working hours are reduced by two hours during Ramadan, making the average working day around six hours long. While this does not specify only Muslim fasting employees, the Employment Law of Dubai International Financial Centre specifically refers to Muslims, stating that they don’t have to work longer than six hours.

