Ramadan What to know when travelling to a Muslim country

It's the holy month of Ramadan and some Muslim countries have strict laws during this period.

(AFP/File)
Tourists travelling to a Muslim country during this holy month of Ramadan need to observe some Islamic laws.

You will be presented with a unique opportunity to observe and experience customs, and traditions. However, you want to try to not offend the locals this holy month.

ALSO READ: 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit

Below are five key things to note.

1. Eating in public is illegal

It is illegal in some countries to eat, drink, or smoke in public during the fasting hours. Tourists can dine within the confines of their hotel.

play Getting a taxi during this traffic-heavy stretch becomes a challenge so be prepared if you need to be somewhere at a certain time (Greenwatch Dhaka)

2. Expect rush hours

During Ramadan, the two hours before the breaking of the fast are the busiest as people rush from place to place to grab food or beat the evening traffic to make it back home. Getting a taxi during this traffic-heavy stretch becomes a challenge so be prepared if you need to be somewhere at a certain time.

3. Some businesses will be closed

Places like clubs, bars and some restaurants might be closed for a month or hours on end.

No outdoor dining or music is allowed. Majority of these businesses have shorter hours during this 30-day period as employers are expected to let their workers get home in time to break their fast with their families.

play During Ramadan, even in more liberal countries it is adviable to cover your arms, legs, shoulders, and even hair to avoid offending the locals (Mvslim)

 

4. Dress conservatively

During Ramadan, even in more liberal countries it is adviable to cover your arms, legs, shoulders, and even hair to avoid offending the locals.

5. No public display of affection

In many Muslim countries, especially Saudi Arabia, public displays of affection can draw negative attention. Avoid holding hands, kissing or even a peck when with your partner. It' better to maintain an appropriate distance with your spouse.

