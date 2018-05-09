Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

How to successfully cover acne scars using makeup

How to successfully cover acne scars using makeup

Having acne can make applying make-up tough but with these steps, you can have a flawless face of make-up with little to no risk.

Anyone who has suffered from acne knows how stressful it can be to always feel like everyone is staring at your skin. Though leaving your skin be is the best course of action in the long run, there are times we want to get a flawless face using make-up. Here's a few tips on how to successfully mask your acne scars using make-up.

1. Start fresh.

Make sure your skin is clean and moisturised  to give your makeup the proper starting surface. Even oily skin needs moisture.

2. Apply primer.

Using your fingertips, apply a primer to ensure the rest of your makeup goes on smooth and stays on all day. Then wait a few minutes before applying foundation.

3. Apply concealer to spots in a criss cross motion.

Apply a generous amount of concealer for ample coverage. Scoop it out with a new cotton bud each time to avoid cross-contamination from fingers and broken-out skin. Be sure you cover each side of the blemish by applying concealer in an 'X' pattern.

4. Blend the concealer by gently patting it.

Using the pads of your fingers (make sure they are clean), carefully press your concealer, blending it onto each blemish. Don't rub it, or you could risk streaky results.

5. Cover up under-eye circles.

While waiting for your makeup to 'cook' (set into your skin), apply a different concealer to any under-eye discolouration or darkness you may have.

6. Blot your base with a tissue.

Absorb any excess makeup by lightly pressing a tissue into your skin, allowing you to get as natural finish as possible.

7. Use a stippling brush to apply liquid foundation.

While the other steps can be done using fingertips, using a stipple brush provides good coverage and an airbrushed, even finish when it comes to applying foundation.

Apply the liquid makeup in round, stippling motions so you can get coverage without wiping off the concealer you already applied. Start off with a little product on the brush then build to avoid going overboard.

8. Set your makeup.

After waiting a few more minutes for your makeup to set itself, apply either a pressed powder or finely-milled loose powder to ensure it stays put for the rest of the day.

Use a large fluffy brush, apply your powder in a stippling motion.

9. Use a finishing spray to seal your look.

A setting mist will not only help your makeup last, but also break up any cakey-ness caused by the heaviness of the makeup.

Then, apply the rest of your makeup, perhaps a bold lip or eye to distract from any bumps that may still be visible.

Now, you're ready to go!

For more ways you can cover your acne scars, take a look at this helpful Youtube video below!

 

