Beauty :  1 Natural way to close large pores

Sleeping on a dirty pillow, your cellphone, touching your face, dead skincells, makeup and so on can clog the pores resulting into breakouts.
They get clogged with oil, dust/dirt, dry skin and everyday grime resulting in acne and pimples. You should know that just washing your skin won't get the pores cleaned thought there are specific products that work to deeply cleanse the skin.
To make sure your pores are not blocked with sebum or dead skin cells it's important to always deeply cleanse either by using products that work for you or with natural ingredients.
What you need:
Tea Tree Oil
Scoop of Mud
Apple Cider Vinegar
Water
How to:
Steam the already cleansed face over a bowl of hot water- this helps open up the pores
Mix about 4 drops of tea tree oil, 2 tablespoonfuls of water, apple cider vinegar and a scoop of mud together
Apply this on the face staying away from the eye areas and leave to dry
Let this sit for about 15 minutes
Rinse off with water
Apply your non-comedogenic moisturizer as needed