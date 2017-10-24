Home > Lifestyle > Beauty Health >

Beauty :  1 Natural way to close large pores

Beauty 1 Natural way to close large pores

Sleeping on a dirty pillow, your cellphone, touching your face, dead skincells, makeup and so on can clog the pores resulting into breakouts.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jackie Aina play

Pores get enlarged when dirts get on the face

(Youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pores get clogged resulting in the blemishes you see on the face every time.

They get clogged with oil, dust/dirt, dry skin and everyday grime  resulting in acne and pimples. You should know that just washing your skin won't get the pores cleaned thought there are specific products that work to deeply cleanse the skin.

Pores play

Pores get clogged with oil, dirts and dead skin

(Living Gorgeous)

 

Sleeping on a dirty pillow, your cellphone, touching your face, dead skin cells, makeup and so on can clog the pores when the face is not deeply cleansed resulting into breakouts.

ALSO READ: 6 international drugstore makeup brands with products that work

To make sure your pores are not blocked with sebum or dead skin cells it's important to always deeply cleanse either by using products that work for you or with natural ingredients.

Jackie Aina play

Pores get enlarged when dirts get on the face

(Youtube)

 

What you need:

  • Tea Tree Oil

  • Scoop of Mud

  • Apple Cider Vinegar

  • Water

How to:

  1. Steam the already cleansed face over a bowl of hot water- this helps open up the pores

  2. Mix about 4 drops of tea tree oil, 2 tablespoonfuls of water, apple cider vinegar and a scoop of mud together

  3. Apply this on the face staying away from the eye areas and leave to dry

  4. Let this sit for about 15 minutes

  5. Rinse off with water

  6. Apply your non-comedogenic moisturizer as needed

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 STDs 6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria, and their symptomsbullet
2 Vaseline Would you use this to make your breasts bigger?bullet
3 Dandruff Causes, symptoms, and treatment of hair lossbullet

Related Articles

Body Soufflé Why use this as part of a daily skincare routine?
Dry Skin 7 ways to treat this condition
Dove Black model; Lola Ogunyemi in ‘Racist Ad’ speaks on the controversial campaign
Ice Bath Would you consider cryotherapy to lose weight?
Makeup Application 5 foundation rules to follow if you want perfect coverage
Beauty Do you know about Micellar Water as the best makeup remover?
Makeup Tutorial Wanna contour to look as natural as possible? Try this
Acne 8 ways you're causing your own 'break out'
Sex You can ‘Ask Without Shame’ about it on this app

Beauty & Health

Ajali Body & Hair Butter Soufflé Lemongrass
Body Soufflé Why use this as part of a daily skincare routine?
A pescatarian diet is basically one which is made up of vegetables/grains and fish.
Pescatarian What you need to know about this diet
Go for a bold look with glossy black lipstick
Lipstick 5 unusual shades to try
A body builder in the gym
Team Fit Fam How to get fit without joining the gym