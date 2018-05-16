news

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o is one of the few actresses of colour to fully embrace her natural hair. Lupita always makes sure she tried new and exciting style for her fro. For the natural girls who are struggling with hair inspiration, here's 5 times the Kenyan actress was natural hair goals.

From her statement looks at the Met Gala to her red carpet looks and off duty hair, Lupita always makes sure her hair is a focal point. The vocal actress has spoken in the past about her need to embrace her natural self especially in an industry where she is the antithesis of the beauty standard.

In a ground-breaking interview with Allure magazine earlier this year on The Culture of Hair, Lupita spoke candidly about her journey to loving and embracing her natural locks. She said:

My hair is the longest it’s been in over a decade. A lot of that is because I have an amazing hairstylist in Vernon François. He’s been so helpful, helping me learn how to maintain my natural hair texture. Also giving me regimens that are streamlined because part of the challenge is all the steps.

You go on YouTube, and there are just so many different ways of upkeep of one's natural hair. It’s honey and rosemary water and avocado-paste conditioning and whatnot. I’ve tried it all. Now I love my hair. I love it because I’ve also been able to really embrace the stuff it can do.

It’s like clay in the right hands. Clay can be dirt in the wrong hands, but clay can be art in the right hands. Being able to have that kind of playtime with Vernon to create different things has inspired me.

One place Lupita has really displayed her hair prowess is on red carpets and here are 5 show-stopping moments from the fro queen herself.

Cornrows and a braided bun

Lupita embraced her Kenyan heritage with this gorgeous cornrow style with a braided bun for added glam. Lupita's hair was delicately weaved into small cornrows and hair was added to the bun to create the masterpiece of the hairstyle.

This is a great protective style for those who want to keep their hair safe without sacrificing on style. This is also great bridal inspiration for any naturalista brides.

The Oscars look inspired by the Rwandan Amasunzu

What we love most about Lupita is the thought that goes into her hairstyles. Her and her hair stylist Vernon Francis are constantly trying to push the barriers of what they can achieve and this Oscars looks was a great example of that.

The braided up-do with the loops of golden string weren't just a beautiful style. The look is inspired by traditional Rwandan Amasunzu hairstyles, whipped up by none other than Vernon François, who was responsible for the Black Panther star's hair on the cover in the March issue of 'Allure' . "We wanted something clean and sculpted to accent her dress and show off the neckline,” he says of the look.

We love the use of gold thread weaved into the hair, it makes Lupita look like royalty.

The Cannes Bun

Lupita wowed at Cannes 2015 in a grasshopper green Gucci dress which billowed around her on the red carpet but whilst all eyes were on the gown, our were on the hair. Lupita complimented the beautiful dress with a regal over-sized bun.

Her locks were blown out and pulled back and a her hairstylist used hair extensions to create a dramatic bun. The hair-do was finished over beautifully with carefully placed jewelled bands. This is an easy- to- recreate, stylish, minimal fuss style for a formal event.

The Off-Duty up-do

Up-do's don't have to be dramatic, be like Lupita and try this side twist up-do, a great look for running around on the weekend or a low-key hangout with a group of friends.

Adding hair jewelry is a nice way to spice up the look and add a little bit of sparkle to your hair just like Lupita.

The ultimate statement hair

Who could forget Lupita's show-stopping hair to the 2016 Met Gala?! The actress debuted her high hair on the red carpet and it was the look that stood out on the night but also launched a thousand memes. No-one can accuse Lupita of not doing it big, literally.

According to Vogue magazine:

Just look to the perennially scene-stealing Lupita Nyong'o, who turned up in a shimmering jade-color sequined shift, and the most talked-about hair of the night.

This is the actress’s second time at the fete, and she followed up her glittering flapper headband of 2014 with a sky-scraping style, which has already been described tonight as “Whosville” hair, and inspired a Marge Simpson meme. On the red carpet, Nyong’o mentioned references ranging from The Matrix to Nina Simone.