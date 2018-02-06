This Yoruba socialite has unlocked a new way of spraying money

news

If you thought you’d seen all the ways money could be sprayed, Nigerians have gone one step further; don’t spray, just put the money in your hands and let the musician pick it one at a time.

Nigerians love their parties. We are known for lavish experiences where the alcohol flows freely and men trip over their own agbada. And what is a good Nigerian party if nobody is spraying money?

Nigeria’s rich and wealthy ( and sometimes, the ill-advised too ) make it a note to spray money at parties, either on the musician or the hosts.

It could be inspired by some praise-singing from a musician or some good dancing from the hosts but at some point, money begins to fly in the air.

ALSO READ: 10 people you'll find at a Nigerian party this weekend

Recently, the system of ‘spraying money’ has seen new styles and developments because we cannot come and kill ourselves.

Spraying guns and wads of cash

Last year, popular socialite E-Money introduced us to a spraying gun that feeds money in fast bursts at whoever is lucky enough to be in sight.

Not long after, a popular Igbo enterpreneur threw entire bundles of dollars at a bride during her wedding, showing that a rubber band can be more powerful than a gun.

Well, a Yoruba man has upped the spraying game once again.

— Ichie Budget Baller (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

In a video that has made the rounds on social media, a wealthy socialite who is yet to be identified is seen holding a large wad of money in his hands in front of a musician singing his praise.

Do it like a boss

The musician picks the money out of his hands, one at a time as the man dances, softly in that manner that only rich men do.

ALSO READ: It rained money at a wedding in Imo State

If that’s not bossing, I don’t know what is.

Pulling this off takes a lot of restraint. In the video, you can see the man and the musician fighting to maintain their home training.

Our culture of spraying money at parties has been called into question.

Most people see it as an ostentatious show of wealth, which would bother many because, in a country where corruption is a keyword, you can hardly tell who makes honest money apart from those who live on taxpayers’ funds.

Still, things like these are part of the basic elements of our way of life.

And if nothing else, we're glad that rich people have found another way to avoid stressing themselves.