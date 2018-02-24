news

After teaming up with body painter, Jen Seidel, a model chooses to go out on a date with nothing but body paint on her.

Joy Jewell had been hoping to show up for her Tinder date at the mall wearing nothing but body paint to see how her potential beau would react.

Seeing as her date only assumed that her body paint was an albeit, suspiciously tight 'outfit' that hugged all of her curves, he never even noticed.

Joy arrived at the mall wearing a big coat, which her date helped her remove after ordering their coffees.

The model's date went on to compliment her outfit before they both go for a stroll around the mall.

However, Joy's secret was almost exposed when a group of girls spotted the paint and the cameraman and asked for selfies.

Joy was finally forced to admit to wearing nothing but paint when they walked into the rain on their way to the car park.

We can only imagine what her date must have thought. Your guess is as good as ours.

Body painting rave

This is not the first time a model has dared to take on the streets with nothing but body paint on.

In 2015, a model went viral after she was spotted walking around Hong Kong wearing nothing but a t-shirt, gold backpack and pair of boots.



The blonde model, who was naked from the waist down, had been painted to make it look like she was wearing a pair of denim skinny jeans.

She was painted by body-paint artist Sandra Bakker who carefully painted the model's bare legs and buttom.

She painted the fake jeans with intricate detail and used a blend of different blues to create a distressed look.

The jeans were finished with painted pockets front and back and a seam down the side to make them appear realistic.

In a video the woman was seen walking through shopping centers, riding escalators and crossing busy roads without pants, wearing a t-shirt that bears the says: 'No pants are the best pants'.