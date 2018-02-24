Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

This model went on a date rocking only body paint

Daring Model arrives on date with only body paint

Joy Jewell hoped to show up for her Tinder date at the mall wearing nothing but body paint to see how her potential beau would react.

  • Published:
Model goes on date rocking only body paint play

Model goes on date rocking only body paint

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

After teaming up with body painter, Jen Seidel, a model chooses to go out on a date with nothing but body paint on her.

Joy Jewell had been hoping to show up for her Tinder date at the mall wearing nothing but body paint to see how her potential beau would react.

ALSO READ: Topless woman tears her body into two

Seeing as her date only assumed that her body paint was an albeit, suspiciously tight 'outfit' that hugged all of her curves, he never even noticed.

Joy arrived at the mall wearing a big coat, which her date helped her remove after ordering their coffees.

The model's date went on to compliment her outfit before they both go for a stroll around the mall.

However, Joy's secret was almost exposed when a group of girls spotted the paint and the cameraman and asked for selfies.

Joy was finally forced to admit to wearing nothing but paint when they walked into the rain on their way to the car park.

We can only imagine what her date must have thought. Your guess is as good as ours.

Body painting rave

This is not the first time a model has dared to take on the streets with nothing but body paint on.

In 2015, a model went viral after she was spotted walking around Hong Kong wearing nothing but a t-shirt, gold backpack and pair of boots.

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down play

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down

(Daily Mail)


The blonde model, who was naked from the waist down, had been painted to make it look like she was wearing a pair of denim skinny jeans.

She was painted by body-paint artist Sandra Bakker who carefully painted the model's bare legs and buttom.

She painted the fake jeans with intricate detail and used a blend of different blues to create a distressed look.

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down play

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down

(Daily Mail)

 

ALSO READ: Woman goes viral after stripping Naked for research purposes

The jeans were finished with painted pockets front and back and a seam down the side to make them appear realistic.

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down play

Model walks around the street naked from the waist down

(Daily Mail)

 

In a video the woman was seen walking through shopping centers, riding escalators and crossing busy roads without pants, wearing a t-shirt that bears the says: 'No pants are the best pants'.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 #ThrowBackThursday The story of Salisu Buhari, fake certificates and the...bullet
2 Mass Killings 5 of the deadliest massacres in Nigerian historybullet
3 Drug Abuse 5 reasons why young Nigerians are turning to illicit drugsbullet

Related Articles

In China Models strip off to campaign for animal protection
Insane Prank This Oyinbo man walked almost naked on the street
Horrifying body paintings Topless woman tears her body into two
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 children
So Sad Art thief found dead in London Canal
Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex power
Prodigal Son Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth
Happy Endings Ukranian born 'faceless' girl lands loving family
Sledgehammer Killings Man held for trial in murder of California family

Pop Culture

Nigerians react as 73 Nigerians 'killed by Fulani herdsmen' in Benue state receive mass burial
Benue Killings Don't die in Nigeria; nobody will remember your name
MTV Shuga Naija You really can't stop young people from having sex
From the photos, the Transformer looks like a reproduction in the image of Bumblebee, one of the central characters in the Transformers movie franchise.
Return of the Fallen Why is there a Transformer on a Ghanaian roadside?
Newspaper reports Simisola Adeagbo’s performance like a disappointed father
Simisola Adeagbo Newspaper reports athlete’s performance like a disappointed father