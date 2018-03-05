Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Daddy Freeze believes we are conditioned to disrespect women

Anthony Joshua Daddy Freeze believes Nigerians are conditioned to disrespect women

The social commentator believes Nigerians have been too harsh on Anthony Joshua for his misogynistic comments

Feminist attack Anthony Joshua on Twitter play Daddy Freeze believes we, like Anthony Joshua, are conditioned to disrespect women (Getty Images)
Nigerian social commentator and radio host, Daddy Freeze has joined the line of personalities who have reacted to Anthony Joshua’s ‘misogynistic comments”.

In a post on his Instagram page, Daddy Freeze explained Joshua’s position was not his fault but the result of conditioning which we are all victims of.

I will have said this same thing before the #FreeNation was birthed… we were all conditioned like this… it’s not his fault… lets ‘uncondition’ ourselves by unlearning the lies which are the pillars upon which our conditioning stands!

Spread your wings, young man

In an interview with GQ from March 2017, the 27-year old said he wants his son to ‘spread his wings’ but he tends to be much stricter with his niece.

play Anthony Joshua and his son at the beach (MCP)

 

I don’t think I’m that strict with Joseph, I don’t know why” he said.

"But I am sure there are things I will be strict about. But with my niece, there is none of that Jack-the-lad nonsense for her!"

ALSO READ: Let's gather and shed tears, Toke Makinwa is disappointed in Anthony Joshua

"My view is you have to be a good woman, respectful, one day you will be someone’s wife, you have to learn family morals… what it is to be a good woman”, he said.

These comments drew a lot of criticism, especially via social media.

 

In today’s world where sexism is more than just a six-letter word, the conventional perspective on women’s roles in the family and society are being challenged.

AJ’s comments are a distasteful throwback to a time where women were raised to be extensions of the men in their lives.

A culture of misogyny

In this sense, the reactions to his tweet were to be expected. But even here, we were somewhat surprised when Nigerians, men, in particular, reacted with shock to the comments.

Misogyny is ingrained in Nigerian culture for the most part.

Children are raised into specific roles. From their childhood, girls learn to nurture and manage while the man learns to work and protect.

play The comments are from a March 2017 GQ interview with the British-Nigerian boxer. (Intagram)

 

As they grow older, each gender is pushed to acquire the skills important to their roles, with the understanding that this is the very fulcrum of society’s oldest institution, the family.

These teachings and the gender roles, as Freeze said, are what we must unlearn to shake the “pillars upon which our condition stands

