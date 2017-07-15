Home > Gist >

Police preventing Evans' family from seeing him - Lawyer

Evans' lawyer told reporters that the police have denied members of the kidnapper's family access to see him.

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found play

(Pulse)

Olukoya Ogungbeje, the lawyer of billionaire kidnapper, Evans, has criticized the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in their handling of the suspect's investigation.

This is following rumours of his disappearance which the police refuted, claiming that the suspect was moved to Abuja for investigation.

Voice Olukoya Ogungbeje just loves controversial cases play

(Vanguard)

 

His counsel however would have none of it as he believes that the NPF have been mischievous concerning the whereabouts of his client.

According to Ogungbeje in an interview with The Sun News, the suspect's family and himself have not been given access to him.

“The police are only playing the ostrich.

"Do you know as his lawyer, I have been denied access to him, do you know that the father, his mother, his wife and children have been denied access to him?

“The police are not telling the truth. Why have they not published the court order they claimed to have got? Let them name the judge.

"They are only misinforming the public. They are not bold enough to publish the order. In short, they don’t have it.

“The police have been mischievous. There is more to it than meet the eye.

"The matter is in court and we should allow the court to handle the case and wait for the outcome of the matter."

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

(Press)

 

Earlier, in the morning of Evans' alleged disappearance, a police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, told the public to disregard reports of his death or escape from jail in a chat with newsmen.

He explained that the motive behind the suspect's relocation from Lagos to Abuja was only to further investigation.

