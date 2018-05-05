Home > Gist > Metro >

Extreme selfie leads to drowning of corps member

Tragic Selfie Corps member drowns while taking picture in Bayelsa

The deceased had been trying to take a selfie on top of a jetty when he slipped and fell inside the river.

  • Published:
A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother. play

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.

(LADbible)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A yet-to-be identified corps member has drowned after falling inside the river while trying to take a selfie in Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe, Bayelsa State.

Instablog9ja reports that the tragic incident took place yesterday, Friday, May 4, 2018.

ALSO READ: Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother

The corpse of the drowned corps member play

The corpse of the drowned corps member

(instagram)

 

According to the reports, the deceased had been trying to take a selfie on top of a jetty when he slipped and fell inside the river.

His corpse was recovered about 30 minutes after the incident took place.

May his soul rest in peace.

Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

News reports have revealed the death of a Nigerian final year student of the Isfop-Benin University, Cotonou.

The Computer Science student reportedly drowned at a beach in the city.

Aliyu Abubakar play

The deceased,  Aliyu Abubakar

(instagram)

 

The reports revealed that the deceased, Aliyu Abubakar, who hails from Katsina State, drowned, on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

ALSO READYoung man reportedly drowns in Kano

Abubakar is reported to have been out with friends to have fun at the beach when the sad incident occurred.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased was three weeks away from his graduation.

As of the time of the report, the body of the deceased was yet to be retrieved.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dressbullet
2 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet
3 'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands...bullet

Related Articles

Goon Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst tears
Ill Fated Final year student knocked down, killed at school gate
Cruel Fate Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
Explained! Uyo Skye Bank Manager drowns at Ibeno beach unfit for fun
Double Disaster Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother
Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Double Tragedy Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing
Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide LASEMA reportedly recovers Oluseyi Adekunle's body

Metro

Police Public Relations Officer, Enugu State Police Command, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu says the police is investigating a case of alleged attempted rape at Flavour's concert
In Enugu Police investigate alleged sale of baby boy for N300,000
A family outing turned to tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother, Francis.
Goon Too Soon Drowned Skye Bank manager, brother laid to rest amidst tears
Ifeanyi Okafor with one of his accomplices
Sharp Guy Nigerian man arrested for duping Chinese partner, stealing shoes worth millions
This is why there are dirty Naira notes everywhere
In Lagos Disagreement over ‘dirty Naira Note’ turns bloody