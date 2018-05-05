news

A yet-to-be identified corps member has drowned after falling inside the river while trying to take a selfie in Ogbolomaibiri, Nembe, Bayelsa State.

Instablog9ja reports that the tragic incident took place yesterday, Friday, May 4, 2018.

According to the reports, the deceased had been trying to take a selfie on top of a jetty when he slipped and fell inside the river.

His corpse was recovered about 30 minutes after the incident took place.

May his soul rest in peace.

Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

News reports have revealed the death of a Nigerian final year student of the Isfop-Benin University, Cotonou.

The Computer Science student reportedly drowned at a beach in the city .

The reports revealed that the deceased, Aliyu Abubakar, who hails from Katsina State, drowned, on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Abubakar is reported to have been out with friends to have fun at the beach when the sad incident occurred.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased was three weeks away from his graduation.

As of the time of the report, the body of the deceased was yet to be retrieved.