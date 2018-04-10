Home > Gist > Metro >

Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother

Double Disaster Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother

A Skye Bank Limited Manager reportedly died at a beach with his brother. The pair were attending a birthday party.

  • Published:
A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother. play

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ubong Ekpe, a Managing Director at Skye Bank Limited has been drowned at the Ibeno beach in Uyo. He reported died alongside his brother, Francis.

The pair were part of the guests who attended a birthday party organized for a friend.

This incident occurred on Sunday, April 8, 2018, according to many reports.

play Manager at Skye Bank reportedly dies at Akwa Ibom beach with brother (Nigerian Monitor)

 

Godslove Michael Bernard, a Facebook user expressed grief in a post shared on Monday, April 9, 2018. Bernard, who had just written an exam learnt about the passing of the deceased at a Rector's office.

"I can't Believe u have gone.

"I went to school this morning to write my exams only for me to hear a loud noise from my rector office shouting noooooo..... ubong nooooo, i was like, pls sir what happened?? Only for him to deliver the shocking news that his two cousins was drown at Ibeno Beach yesterday.

"I ask him again pls sir which ubong and he shown me your pics. God have mercy.!!

"What a tragedy!! Two brothers drown and died at ibeno beach.

"RIP Big brother Ubong Ekpe

"A great giver and a philanthropist," Bernard who seemed close to the deceased wrote.

Accompanied in the post were images showing Ekpe's family.

Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river

A  South African pastor reportedly drowned in a river while in the process of baptising church members in the said river.

The unnamed pastor is reported by Bellanaija.com as preparing to commence the baptism when he was unfortunately carried away by the Blood River located outside Seshego in Limpopo, South Africa.

play Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river (Press)

 

Reports say it took the Rescue Unit of the Limpopo police to retrieve the body of the poor pastor as the church members were not in the position to help him out.

The name of the church has not yet been made public, but the church members according to reports were shocked by the incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
2 Sticky Situation Lagos cab man in trouble after passenger dies in his...bullet
3 In Lagos Robbery suspect exposes mode of operation following arrestbullet

Related Articles

In Libya Slavery and death, the stark reality for most Nigerians
Breaking New Grounds Young female mechanic explains how she got into profession
In Italy Why Nigerians are willing to die to get to this country
Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide LASEMA reportedly recovers Oluseyi Adekunle's body
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Double Tragedy Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing
Abia State University Medical student commits suicide over 'poor grades'

Metro

Tecno Smartphone brand unveils revolutionary duo, Camon X and Camon X Pro at a global spring launch in Lagos
Police corporal arrested for killing bus driver in Ekiti state
#EndSARS Anti-Robbery Squad officials fingered in assault, death of another man
Alizee who was reportedly killed by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.
Alizee Lagos police releases statement concerning singer's murder investigation
Why settle for less when you could have the vehicle you really want?
World Of Bently Continental GT W12