Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

The deceased, Aliyu Abubakar, who hails from Katsina State, drowned, yesterday, Sunday, April 22, 2018.

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother.

News reports have revealed the death of a Nigerian final year student of the Isfop-Benin University, Cotonou.

The Computer Science student reportedly drowned at a beach in the city.

The deceased, Aliyu Abubakar, who hails from Katsina State, drowned, yesterday, Sunday, April 22, 2018.

The deceased,  Aliyu Abubakar

Abubakar is reported to have been out with friends to have fun at the beach when the sad incident occurred.

Instablog9ja reports that the deceased was three weeks away from his graduation.

As of the time of the report, the body of the deceased was yet to be retrieved.

Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa

The shocking death of one Adekunle, a Public Administration student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa State, has been revealed.

Instablog9ja reports that the young man drowned in a river close to the school.

Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa.

According to reports, Kunle reportedly tripped and fell into the river bordering the polytechnic on Sunday, April 15, 2018, while trying to fetch water.

The lack of water on the campus has driven many students to the river, but Adekunle's death has finally prompted his aggrieved colleagues to protest against the lack of potable water and the alleged neglect of students by the school authorities.

The reports revealed that the students rely on the river and other unconventional means for water.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

