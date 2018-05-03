Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman saved from dying after murdering husband over property

Not Going Anywhere Woman saved from dying after murdering husband over property

An argument over who gets control of a joint property has led to the murder of a man by his wife.

  • Published:
A couple's fight over who gets possession of the husband's property, has resulted in the death of the latter. play

A couple's fight over who gets possession of the husband's property, has resulted in the death of the latter.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Ajah, Lagos, a woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, was prevented from killing herself after stabbing husband to death over property.

The incident occurred late in the evening on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Diamond Estate located in Sangotedo.

play Woman prevented from killing herself after murdering husband (Instablog9ja)

 

According to reports, the controversy began over a disagreement concerning the husband's belongings which she reportedly wants for herself.

The woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, who allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, was rescued after also harming herself.

Murder-Suicide: Lady stabs husband to death, then tries killing herself in Lagos . . Tragedy just struck at Diamond Estate, Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos, after a lady allegedly stabbed her husband to death, before stabbing herself too. . . According to reports, trouble started around 10pm, last night, between Mr and Mrs Otike-Odibe over property issues. The couple, both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has a child with his first wife. . . Mrs Otike-Odibe was alleged to have insisted that all the husband#emo#4oCZ##s properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn#emo#4oCZ##t go down well with the husband. It was also gathered that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife. . . According to an insider, after the wife stabbed Mr. Otike-Odibe to death, she also stabbed herself, she was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised. The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Meanwhile, her husband's corpse has been removed from their residence by the police.

ALSO READ: Man stopped from killing son who tried to murder him in dream

Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip

Ahmed Oyesiji, a security guard in Yaba, Lagos, has been stabbed to death by a colleague during a dispute over a N1000 tip.

The suspect, Moshood Adigun, has been detained by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department according to Punch News.

It was gathered that the deceased had earlier lent out a sum of N4000 to his killer who was yet to submit a refund before a fight ensued on Monday, February 19, 2018.

A security guard stabbed colleague in the neck over own portion from N1000 tip. play Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip (Times of India)

 

Oyesiji had reportedly insisted on holding on to the entire amount given to the pair as part of the money expected for collection.

"They worked as security guards in the community. Moshood (Adigun) owed Ahmed (Oyesiji) N4,000.

"Somebody gave them N1,000 while they were on duty on Monday. Instead of them to share the money, Ahmed said he would not give Moshood his share. He said Moshood’s debt remained N3,500.

"They argued over it and fought. 

"After they were separated, Moshood went for a bottle, broke it and stabbed him in the neck. He was bleeding heavily and within five minutes, he died,” says a witness who spoke to Punch.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, while the murder suspect prepares for an arraignment in court.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the venue...bullet
2 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
3 Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while...bullet

Related Articles

Can't Take It Woman who cried for help following bad experience dating married man receives scorn
Strange Husband stabs wife for voting in Ekiti 2014 election
Science Student Man stabs French tourist to death after mixing cocaine with booze
Konji Murder School teacher stabs husband to death for denying her sex
Evil Spirit Female Nigeria Army officer burnt to death by security guard (Graphic Photo)
Sad End Nigerian man stabs 2 other Nigerians to death over business dispute in South Africa
Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing ex-girlfriend over 30 times
Chicken Change Security guard stabbed to death over N1000 tip

Metro

Mama Zimbi Some Ghanaian MPs, pastors involved in homosexuality
A prophet is seen supervising a spiritual engagement.
Marriage Trouble Husband scared to eat at home after wife takes underwear to prophet
Man truncates honeymoon, sues wife for refusing to give sex
In Ibadan Court dissolves 2 -year-old marriage over wife’s stealing habit
Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft
In Abuja Man appears in court for alleged N6,000 kerosene theft