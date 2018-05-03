Woman saved from dying after murdering husband over property

An argument over who gets control of a joint property has led to the murder of a man by his wife.
The incident occurred late in the evening on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Diamond Estate located in Sangotedo.
According to reports, the controversy began over a disagreement concerning the husband's belongings which she reportedly wants for herself.
The woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, who allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, was rescued after also harming herself.
According to reports, trouble started around 10pm, last night, between Mr and Mrs Otike-Odibe over property issues. The couple, both lawyers, are said to have no children between them, but the man has a child with his first wife. Mrs Otike-Odibe was alleged to have insisted that all the husband's properties must be willed to her, a demand that didn't go down well with the husband. It was also gathered that there have been issues of infidelity on the part of the wife. According to an insider, after the wife stabbed Mr. Otike-Odibe to death, she also stabbed herself, she was however rescued and rushed to a hospital where she has since been stabilised. The body of the deceased is currently being evacuated by the police.
Meanwhile, her husband's corpse has been removed from their residence by the police.
Ahmed Oyesiji, a security guard in Yaba, Lagos, has been stabbed to death by a colleague during a dispute over a N1000 tip.
The suspect, Moshood Adigun, has been detained by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department according to Punch News.
It was gathered that the deceased had earlier lent out a sum of N4000 to his killer who was yet to submit a refund before a fight ensued on Monday, February 19, 2018.
Oyesiji had reportedly insisted on holding on to the entire amount given to the pair as part of the money expected for collection.
"They worked as security guards in the community. Moshood (Adigun) owed Ahmed (Oyesiji) N4,000.
"Somebody gave them N1,000 while they were on duty on Monday. Instead of them to share the money, Ahmed said he would not give Moshood his share. He said Moshood’s debt remained N3,500.
"They argued over it and fought.
"After they were separated, Moshood went for a bottle, broke it and stabbed him in the neck. He was bleeding heavily and within five minutes, he died,” says a witness who spoke to Punch.
The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, while the murder suspect prepares for an arraignment in court.