Woman saved from dying after murdering husband over property

In Ajah, Lagos, a woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, was prevented from killing herself after stabbing husband to death over property.

The incident occurred late in the evening on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at Diamond Estate located in Sangotedo.

According to reports, the controversy began over a disagreement concerning the husband's belongings which she reportedly wants for herself.

The woman, Mrs. Otike-Odibe, who allegedly engaged in an extra-marital affair, was rescued after also harming herself.

Meanwhile, her husband's corpse has been removed from their residence by the police.

Ahmed Oyesiji, a security guard in Yaba, Lagos, has been stabbed to death by a colleague during a dispute over a N1000 tip.

The suspect, Moshood Adigun, has been detained by the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department according to Punch News.

It was gathered that the deceased had earlier lent out a sum of N4000 to his killer who was yet to submit a refund before a fight ensued on Monday, February 19, 2018.

Oyesiji had reportedly insisted on holding on to the entire amount given to the pair as part of the money expected for collection.

"They worked as security guards in the community. Moshood (Adigun) owed Ahmed (Oyesiji) N4,000.

"Somebody gave them N1,000 while they were on duty on Monday. Instead of them to share the money, Ahmed said he would not give Moshood his share. He said Moshood’s debt remained N3,500.

"They argued over it and fought.

"After they were separated, Moshood went for a bottle, broke it and stabbed him in the neck. He was bleeding heavily and within five minutes, he died,” says a witness who spoke to Punch.

The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the Mainland General Hospital, Yaba, while the murder suspect prepares for an arraignment in court.