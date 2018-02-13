Home > Gist > Metro >

Unripe 11-yr-old girl impregnated by brother gives birth

Spain has reportedly set the age of consent from 13 to 15. It accommodates sexual intercourse between people of similar ages.

A DNA test is to be carried out in a bid to confirm who is responsible for the new-born baby. play

(Daily Trust)
In Spain, an 11-yr-old girl allegedly impregnated by her brother, 14, has given birth at a hospital.

The teenager who is reportedly from Bolivia, delivered her child on Friday, February 2, 2018, at the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia.

Reports revealed that she responded to reactions that accompanied her pregnancy thinking she simply as a "stomach pain".

Her brother, also unnamed is not likely to face any punishment for the incident according to reports. Spain's law of consent law accommodates sexual intercourse between people of similar ages as long as the activity was consensual.

Manuel Villegas, Murcia's Minister of Health described the case as "exceptional" according to reports.

There is a plan to carry out a DNA test in a bid to confirm who the babydaddy is.

