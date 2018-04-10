Mum can't pay medical bills of son crushed by BRT in Ikeja

news

Raising N400,000 needed for medical bills, appears to be a big headache for Funke Oladipo, whose son, Ibrahim Abdullahi, was crushed by a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) vehicle.

The victim got involved in the accident on Friday, March 16, 2018.

He was visiting his aunt who lives in Mende, Maryland, according to Punch News.

In a chat with the online news publisher, Oladipo expressed that she has been made to handle the major share of her son's treatment fees.

A visit by Yomi who reportedly works with Primero Nigeria Limited, the manager of the Lagos BRT vehicles only yielded a sum of N100,000, a meagre amount compared to the amount expected.

“He was going to Mende that day to spend the weekend with my sister.

"As he alighted from a BRT bus, another oncoming BRT bus hit him. He was taken to the Eko Hospital from where he was referred to LASUTH.

“The BRT management gave us N100,000 when the incident happened. One of their officials, Mr. Yomi, came here (LASUTH) about two weeks ago and we gave him a medical bill totalling N400,000.

“He promised to get back to me soon. I have been calling him, but he did not pick my calls and nobody from the BRT management has visited since then.

"I called him again today (Monday); he did not pick my calls. It was my sister’s call he later picked and he only promised her that he would come.

“A doctor has told us from day one in the presence of Mr. Yomi that the grafting would cost about N180,000.

"We have to pay before Wednesday if we want it to be done on Friday. We are worried that the management is not showing up and I have no means of paying the bills," says Funke Oladipo who seemed engrossed in her challenge.

Delay in payment caused by BRT insurer

Cletus Okodolor, Primero's Chief Security Officer, has assured the family of the organization's commitment to surrendering the amount needed for treatment.

He attributed the delay to a problem with the insurer.

The rep revealed plans to make more efforts to ensure that the money is released.

“We first gave them N100,000 upfront. We have collected bills which we have given to our insurer; we are pushing the bills. We are cashless in the office.

"I had to rally round before we could raise the N100,000 we gave them.

“We have not abandoned the boy; he could be my son. I assure the family that we are going to pay the bills. When we take the money to them, we will collect another bill.

"This week, we will follow up and see what we can get from the insurer. I will tell Yomi to call the family," Cletus Okodolor told Punch.