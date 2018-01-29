Scary looking bird killed in Ogbomosho

news

Some youths in the town of Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Nigeria have gathered attention after killing a scary looking bird with features like a vulture.

According to reports, the incident has caused confusion among community members but that didn't prevent them from trooping out in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the weird creature which was shot dead on Friday, January 26, 2018.

An image showed a bunch of youngsters march down a street while holding their strange prize.

In January 2018, a Nigerian researcher, Amama Benn Benedict criticized the killing of a pig-like aquatic animal found in Sapele, Delta State.

Benedict who is also a social media influencer submitted that the residents should have sent the marine animal to a research institute as opposed to killing it.

"Some Villagers in Sapele, Delta State caught this creature that looks like a Pig. The Killed and Shared its meat. I don't even know what it is called.

"They should have sent it to an institute for research purposes or a Zoo.

"Where they in the right to kill it?," he tweeted in a comment posted on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

ALSO READ: Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food