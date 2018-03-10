news

A soldier has been crushed to death by a truck along Okota Road, Cele Expressway, Lagos State.

According to the reports, the military man was killed while the bike he had boarded tried to overtake the truck that ended his life.

ALSO READ: Pupil's head cut off by BRT

Instablog9ja did not report the demise of the bike rider but the photos show only the corpse of the soldier, suggesting that the rider may have survived the fatal accident.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Two students crushed in fatal accident

Earlier, we reported the tragic death of two students of Our Lady of Fatima School, Kuru, near Jos in Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly killed in a fatal accident involving their school bus.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) at the scene of the accident, told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) that the incident occurred due to brake failure.

“A total of 100 children and seven staff were on the bus; two children were killed instantly, while those injured have been taken to hospitals,” the official said.

According to him, a boy and a girl was killed in the accident.

He also added that 18 kids were taken to Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Jos, 76 to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, while four others were rushed to Bukuru Specialist Hospital.

ALSO READ: Woman crushed to death by trailer in Ikorodu

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has visited some of the injured students who were taken to the Plateau Specialist Hospital.

Lalong, while visiting the kids on their individual beds, spoke to them in whispers, urging them to be strong.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Yakub Dati, later disclosed to NAN that the governor promised to pay the medical bills of the survivors.