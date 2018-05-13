news

A Nigerian woman identified as Queen Obioma, is suing United Airlines after she and her children were walked out of a plane following complaints from a white man that he could not stand her body odour.

Chicago Tribune reports that the incident occurred in 2016 when Obioma and her two children were boarding a flight from Houston to San Francisco.

According to the reports, the trio were on their second leg of a three-flight journey to Ontario, Canada, from Lagos.

Obioma revealed that the white male passenger took the seat she was initially assigned to in the business-class cabin.

She was later asked to sit somewhere else after the passenger refused to give up the seat.

Just before the plane took off, Obioma stood up to use the bathroom and on her way back, was blocked by the same passenger, keeping her from accessing her seat.

According to her, she said “excuse me” thrice but was forced to squeeze past him when he refused to budge.

However, a crew member approached Obioma before she could sit, and said that the pilot had specifically asked that she be removed from the plane because the same male passenger had complained that he could not fly with her due to her body odour .

The complaint filed by Obioma’s lawyer in Houston stated that, "At that point Ms. Obioma was lost, confused and disoriented. Her mind went blank and she was utterly befuddled.”

Obioma tried to explain that her children had important school-related appointments that they could not miss but she was refused re-entry into the plane.

"Ms. Obioma watched her minor children marched out of the aircraft like criminals, confused and perplexed ... She sobbed uncontrollably for a long time.”

The reports revealed that it took Obioma and her kids another five hours before they finally boarded another plane.

Unfortunately, the delay affected the scheduled appointment she had, causing her to incur more expenses.

The lawsuit also stated that, “United Airlines discriminated against Obioma and her children during the incident on March 4, 2016 at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston because they were black.”

White student calls police on Nigerian for sleeping in Yale University's Common room

A similar case of what can only be described as racism took place only last week at Yale University.

A white female student, Sarah Braasch, called the police on a Nigerian, Lolade Siyonbola, for sleeping in a Yale University Common room.

Braasch, who had walked in on the female first-year graduate student Siyonbola, who studies in the African Studies department at Yale, had insisted she had a right to call the police after meeting resistance from the Nigerian.

The Washington Post reported that the incident created room for a racially biased interaction between the rivals .

“I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room,” says the white student reportedly took a Snap of Siyonbola who responded with a burst of energy.

"Continue. Get my good side," replied Lolade Siyonbola who also gave responding police officers a headache while they tried to verify her identity.

During a conversation with police officers, she had explained that Sarah Braasch earlier called the cops on her friend “because he was in the stairwell and he was black,” says a report by The Washington Post.

It was gathered that Lolade Siyonbola presented her ID, ensuring a peaceful departure by police officers who urged her to have a good night.