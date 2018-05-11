Home > Gist > Metro >

For sleeping, white student calls police on Nigerian at Yale

Racism? White student calls police on Nigerian for sleeping in Yale University's Common room

Lolade Siyonbola resisted a white a student who called the police on her for sleeping at a Yale University Common room.

One of the police officers who responded to a call reporting Lolade Siyonbola is seen taking notes.

One of the police officers who responded to a call reporting Lolade Siyonbola is seen taking notes.

(BBC)
A white female student, Sarah Braasch, called the police on a Nigerian, Lolade Siyonbola, for sleeping in a Yale University Common room.

Braasch, who had walked in on the female first-year graduate student Siyonbola, who studies in the African Studies department at Yale, had insisted she had a right to call the police after meeting resistance from the Nigerian.

play White student calls police on Nigerian student, Lolade Siyonbola, for sleeping in Yale University's Common room (Heavy)

 

The Washington Post reported that the incident created room for a racially biased interaction between the rivals.

“I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room,” says the white student reportedly took a Snap of Siyonbola who responded with a burst of energy.

"Continue. Get my good side," replied Lolade Siyonbola who also gave responding police officers a headache while they tried to verify her identity.

ALSO READ: Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?

During a conversation with police officers, she had explained that Sarah Braasch earlier called the cops on her friend “because he was in the stairwell and he was black,” says a report by The Washington Post.

Lolade Siyonbola reads a book through a microphone.

Lolade Siyonbola reads a book through a microphone.

(BBC)

 

It was gathered that Lolade Siyonbola presented her ID, ensuring a peaceful departure by police officers who urged her to have a good night.

