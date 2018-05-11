For sleeping, white student calls police on Nigerian at Yale

Lolade Siyonbola resisted a white a student who called the police on her for sleeping at a Yale University Common room.
Braasch, who had walked in on the female first-year graduate student Siyonbola, who studies in the African Studies department at Yale, had insisted she had a right to call the police after meeting resistance from the Nigerian.
The Washington Post reported that the incident created room for a racially biased interaction between the rivals.
“I have every right to call the police. You cannot sleep in that room,” says the white student reportedly took a Snap of Siyonbola who responded with a burst of energy.
"Continue. Get my good side," replied Lolade Siyonbola who also gave responding police officers a headache while they tried to verify her identity.
ALSO READ: Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?
During a conversation with police officers, she had explained that Sarah Braasch earlier called the cops on her friend “because he was in the stairwell and he was black,” says a report by The Washington Post.
It was gathered that Lolade Siyonbola presented her ID, ensuring a peaceful departure by police officers who urged her to have a good night.