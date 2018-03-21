Home > Gist > Metro >

Monies acquired from servicing randy men offers the needed financial support to a sex worker, Destiny Bassey.

A sex worker, Destiny Bassey, has admitted that she survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with five men per day.

The call-girl, aged 25 years old was apprehended alongside colleagues at the Collabor Hotel located in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Her occupation fetches her a sum of N10,000 daily according to her comments expressed to Punch News. The amount is reportedly cash gathered after laying with each customer at a price of N2,000, for a round of sex.

Bassey, who noted that she entered the profession by her own volition uses part of the money she realises to groom a child living with village relatives.

“Nobody forced me into prostitution. I have been hustling at the hotel for some years now.

"I send part of the money I make to my relatives in the village for the upkeep of my child. I don’t have parents and my husband is dead.

“I sleep with five men every day, so I make as much as N10,000. I pay the hotel N5,000 every week.

"I wanted to save enough money for my education," the sex worker revealed.

A partner, Bright Effiong, who earns lesser than the 25-year-old, also shared a similar account. The pair were paraded at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

This is following a raid by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). State police commissioner,  Edgal Imohimi, confirmed this in a chat with newsmen.

Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute laments Austria misfortunes

Joy Bella, an Edo lady who has had the misfortune of falling victim to human traffickers has lamented over her problems as a prostitute in Austria, Central Europe.

Her headache lies in neutralising a curse placed on her following an agreement she had with individuals who facilitated her trip to the country.

The Edo lady had quickly jumped at the offer not minding a clause which requires her render a payment of €30,000 equivalent to over N13m. This has motivated sleepless nights and a fear of the unknown.

 

In a bid to seek help, she took an online video broadcast to express concerns about earlier agreement with her trafficker who declined her request to cancel their deal based on an order from the Oba of Benin, canceling a former understanding they had.

Bella who seemed tired of working as a prostitute sought the use of social media to to render an appeal to her boss following the latter's refusal.

She blamed corruption and poor governance in Nigeria as a reason why the citizens are leaving the country.

