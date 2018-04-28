news

A final year student of Agricultural Economics Department of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Obinna Chiaha, has been hit and killed by a driver at his school gate.

The incident reportedly occurred last night, Friday, April 27, 2018, while Chiaha was on his way to buy fuel.

Instablog9ja reports that the driver had been trying to overtake a trailer when he hit the deceased who was trying to cross the road.

ALSO READ: Final year student drowns 3 weeks to graduation

According to the reports, Chiaha was initially unconscious after the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, Amara Jane Hospital.

Hw was, however, later transferred to FMC, where he was confirmed dead.

The driver of the vehicle was attacked by angry students who set his car on fire before the timely intervention for security operatives.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep

In a strange twist of fate, a final year student of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), died mysteriously in her sleep.

The deceased identified as Doris Chinaza Edeh, was a final year student of the Sociology Department of the school.

ALSO READ: Tears as 8-months pregnant woman dies a month after wedding

According to reports, Doris was found dead, this morning , Monday, March 26, 2018.

Her corpse has now been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre.

May her soul rest in peace.