Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

Death Wish? Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

It was not clear the intention of a man presumed to be awaiting the arrival of a train after he drifted too close to a railway.

  • Published:
A young man quickly retracted his steps after receiving a slap from a train. It assumably came from a passenger who felt he was drawing near a railway in a manner too close for comfort. play

A young man quickly retracted his steps after receiving a slap from a train. It assumably came from a passenger who felt he was drawing near a railway in a manner too close for comfort.

(Twitter)
A young man who was seen wandering towards a railway at a train station has been saved by a slap in a likely suicide.

In a video posted on Twitter, the subject who wore a white shirt, got captured while drawing near a moving train in a manner too close for comfort.

This inspired a slap from a passenger whose palms surfaced out of nowhere. The action successfully distracted the man who quickly adjusted his position.

A slap. play Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide (Wordpress)

Shouts from other train station passengers rented the air following the unexpected hit.

Phone addiction ends life of female NYSC member killed by train in Lagos

Debbie, a female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been killed following a distraction caused by an earphone

The deceased who was crushed by a train later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at a hospital.

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja. play

Lagos pedestrians are seen offering help to a Corps member who was crushed by a train in Ikeja.

(Instablog9ja)
 

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 8, 2018, while the victim was walking on a railway in Ikeja, Lagos.

play

 

Sounds of warning offered by observers had failed to alert Debbie who seemed fully engrossed in her operation of a mobile phone.

"We lost the corps member just now. I heard the neurosurgeon and the orthopaedic doctors said they would conduct further investigations on her. But regrettably we lost her," announces Prince Mohammed Momoh, who is the state coordinator of the NYSC.

 It was gathered that the deceased was most likely listening to loud music which prevented her from observing an approaching train.

