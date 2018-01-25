news

Policemen in Ogun State , has rescued a 12-year-old boy, Segun Azeez, described as spiritually challenged, who was tied with a chain by his grandmother.

The latter, Mrs Yemi Kazeem, who has been arrested by the law enforcement officers reportedly locked the victim with a padlock provided by his mother, Yomi Kazeem.

He was in captivity for about three months according to reports.

Further reports revealed that Azeez who was rescued on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, was tied in order not to escape from his grandmom's 'care'.

It had been quite an ordeal for the youngster who explained in tears that he was deprived of food.

ALSO READ: Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband

Problem began for him when he was living with his relation in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He explained that a charm created in him a desire to run away from home.

To restrict his movement, his grandmother who added that she confined him to her residence in Obada while praying for him.

State police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu frowned at the measures taken by the victim's grandmother and mother. The latter reportedly feigned ignorance stating that she was not aware that tying up the boy amounted to a crime.