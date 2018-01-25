Home > Gist > Metro >

Spiritually challenged boy chained by grandmom rescued by police

The boy who was rescued from his grandmother's house was reportedly tied to a chain to prevent him from roaming off.

The youngster was tied with a chain to prevent him from escaping from home report says. play

Policemen in Ogun State, has rescued a 12-year-old boy, Segun Azeez, described as spiritually challenged, who was tied with a chain by his grandmother.

The latter, Mrs Yemi Kazeem, who has been arrested by the law enforcement officers reportedly locked the victim with a padlock provided by his mother, Yomi Kazeem.

He was in captivity for about three months according to reports.

Further reports revealed that Azeez who was rescued on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, was tied in order not to escape from his grandmom's 'care'.

The rescued boy, Segun Azeez explained in tears how his grandmother to a chain for close to three months. play

It had been quite an ordeal for the youngster who explained in tears that he was deprived of food.

Problem began for him when he was living with his relation in Sagamu, Ogun State.

He explained that a charm created in him a desire to run away from home.

To restrict his movement, his grandmother who added that she confined him to her residence in Obada while praying for him.

State police commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu frowned at the measures taken by the victim's grandmother and mother. The latter reportedly feigned ignorance stating that she was not aware that tying up the boy amounted to a crime.

