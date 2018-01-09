Woman kills stepson because due to neglect of children

news

An uncontrolled jealousy has led to the arrest of a woman named Wasilla Abdullahi, who is reportedly responsible for the abduction of her stepson who died under captivity.

The motivation for her action was as a result of her husband's neglecting attitude towards her children. The deceased, who was 6 years old prior to his death was held by two kidnappers, Abubakar Maikudi and Mai Shuaibu, both 23 years old.

Muhammad Alhassan, a State Security Service director in Kano State, confirmed the report according to the Premium Times News. He mentioned that the agency received a complaint from Ahmad Kofar Ruwa, the father of the deceased.

ALSO READ: Argentine man jailed for raping daughter severally, fathering 8 children with victim

The latter added that the abduction occurred on Sunday, December 31, 2018. He was reportedly held at an uncompleted building by his unfriendly hosts.

Despite the sad outcome, Abdullahi never intended to kill her stepson.

She had planned on using the the deceased as a means of obtaining a sum of N2 million from her husband. This agenda however failed, it might earn her a jail term.

The hazard of polygamy

Many dangerous and fatal incidents have been recorded due to the practice of polygamy. Some of these were motivated by a feeling of deprivation between parties in the union.

In Birmingham, United Kingdom, a Zimbabwean man, Norbert Chikerema, reportedly stabbed his wife 40 times because he suspected her of cheating. According to the Daily Mail UK, he carried out the murder using axe, knives and an iron.

He received a life-in-prison verdict from Judge Michael Chambers as a result but the action is not restricted to married people.

ALSO READ: Nigerian man suffers heart attack, dies while escaping from Indonesian immigration officers

In Liberia, a man was arrested for allegedly butchering his longtime for calling off their relationship.