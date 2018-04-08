news

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command, have apprehended a 20-year-old man for robbing stranded motorists around the Adeniji Adele end of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Instablog9ja reports that the suspect identified as Rilwan Wasiu, who hails from Oyo state, was arrested on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at about 10 p.m while beating his girlfriend at Adeniji Adele under bridge.

According to the reports, the operatives saw Wasiu beating his girlfriend late at night by the side of the road.

When the officers stopped to intervene in the dispute, a toy gun fell off his body.

Wasiu reportedly attempted to flee the scene as soon as the toy gun was spotted by the operatives, but he was immediately apprehended and taken to the RRS Headquarters.

Upon further interrogation, the suspect confessed that he is one of a three-man robbery team who attacks stranded motorists and passers-by.

Wasiu added that his two gang members include Salami and Sakiru who reportedly operate at night after working as bus conductors during the day.

Bricklayer, mechanic docked for allegedly robbing residents with toy gun

Two men — Ahmed Ogunjimi and Rasidi Abiola — who allegedly broke into some houses and robbed residents of their valuables with a toy gun, were hauled before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused– Ogunjimi, 30, a bricklayer and Abiola, 29, an auto mechanic — were arraigned before the Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adigun, on a three-count charge of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The accused, both residents of Alausa, Ikeja, however, pleaded not guilty and were admitted to a bail of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Adigun said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on September 1 at 2.00 a.m. on Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja.

He said the accused and others still at large, who were armed with a toy gun, conspired to burgle the apartment of Messers Uchenna Oluigbo, Lawrence Oyinda and Yusuf Abubakar to steal their valuables.

Meanwhile the prosecutor said that the men were arrested by the vigilance group of the community.

“The accused were arrested while others escaped with the stolen items.

“The police discovered that the gun in their possession is a wooden toy gun,” Awase told the court.

The offences contravened Sections 287, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed seven years if found guilty, according to the provisions of Section 307.

The case was adjourned until September 28 for mention.