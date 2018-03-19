Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men with

news

A South African man, Tshehla Modiba, has warned his Facebook followers concerning a pair of ladies who reportedly rob men after having sex with them.

He made this observation in a post shared on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Modiba, who admitted to have been frisked six times by the Pretoria women expressed a possibility of losing a car to the duo.

“Guys please beware of these ladies… This notorious pair operate around Pretoria.

"When you leave the club with them they will say things like they have misplaced their apartment keys, if you take them to your place they will have wild sex with you and when you fall asleep they take all your money and jewelry and even your car!!!

"I’ve been robbed 6 times already," says Modiba.

His note of caution concerning the pair was a reason for a display by the police who announced the exploits of the female robbers on New Year's Day in post.

According to Fred Harran, a Director of Public Safety at Bensalem Township, the unnamed women are experts in the activity of making away with the credit cards of unsuspecting philanderers.

“When he woke up the next morning, he realized his credit card, wallet, phone, everything had been stolen,” Harran mentioned concerning the experience of a victim.

“Moral of the story is you’re picking up two strangers you don’t know and bring them back to a hotel room, that’s not the most wisest move you can do,” he offered as caution.

Slay queens are popular in the hearts of men who remain attracted to the life of fun-loving men with large amount of cash to spare. This is not quite the same for suitors with a low financial capacity like a Twitter user, Ayo FBI.

Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money

A Twitter user, Ayo FBI, has dragged Slay Queens alleged to be using their vagina to make money . He mentioned this in a series of comments.

As opposed to putting pressure on broke guys due to an interest to get money, the narrator who seemed to be aggrieved shared some reproachful comments aimed at encouraging a desire to work hard.

According to Ayo FBI, the dependence on guys for financial support should be discouraged. He in turn preached an interest in self development in a message to the Slay Queens.

"You will never see girls with their own money set useless standards. They will never tell you entering bus makes you a broke man.

"They will never drag you for not being able to afford to buy them what they cant afford to buy for themselves But Awon Oni pata gigan must complain.

"I always say it, you guys need to do better. Don’t make this packaged broke girls Lord over your lives and give the power to put you under undue pressure just because they have a vagina.

"Meet women who work and have their own money, date them, make friends with them.

"The most annoying thing is, these poor dirty girls are the quickest to broke shame guys. Oh ye entitled pieces of shits, get a life and get a job.

"Work and earn your own money Lmao go out into corporate world and see what your mates are doing slay queen.

"Say NO To Broke girls today, tomorrow and forever my Gs.

"Yes we are broke, but NO, we don’t live off people. We are not looking for who will buy us iPhone because we have penis.

"We pay our own rent, we don’t look for who to take us to expensive places for instagram and Snapchat updates. You too work and earn you own money slay mama," writes Ayo FBI in comments expressed on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The conversation surrounding Slay Mamas has gathered widespread attention due to their special interest in a relationship that offers a huge financial benefits.