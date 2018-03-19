Home > Gist > Metro >

Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men with

'Konji' Hazard Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men after sex

A Facebook user has sent out warnings aimed at creating an awareness about the South African ladies known for high profile heists.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A pair of women have instilled fear in the hearts of South African men due to their expertise when it concerns robbing philanderers turned robbery victims. play

A pair of women have instilled fear in the hearts of South African men due to their expertise when it concerns robbing philanderers turned robbery victims.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A South African man, Tshehla Modiba, has warned his Facebook followers concerning a pair of ladies who reportedly rob men after having sex with them.

He made this observation in a post shared on Thursday, March 15, 2018.

play Fun lover concerned about these hotties who rob men with sex (Facebook)

 

Modiba, who admitted to have been frisked six times by the Pretoria women expressed a possibility of losing a car to the duo.

“Guys please beware of these ladies… This notorious pair operate around Pretoria.

"When you leave the club with them they will say things like they have misplaced their apartment keys, if you take them to your place they will have wild sex with you and when you fall asleep they take all your money and jewelry and even your car!!!

"I’ve been robbed 6 times already," says Modiba.

His note of caution concerning the pair was a reason for a display by the police who announced the exploits of the female robbers on New Year's Day in post.

According to Fred Harran, a Director of Public Safety at Bensalem Township, the unnamed women are experts in the activity of making away with the credit cards of unsuspecting philanderers.

“When he woke up the next morning, he realized his credit card, wallet, phone, everything had been stolen,” Harran mentioned concerning the experience of a victim.

“Moral of the story is you’re picking up two strangers you don’t know and bring them back to a hotel room, that’s not the most wisest move you can do,”  he offered as caution.

Slay queens are popular in the hearts of men who remain attracted to the life of fun-loving men with large amount of cash to spare. This is not quite the same for suitors with a low financial capacity like a Twitter user, Ayo FBI.

Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money

A Twitter user, Ayo FBI, has dragged Slay Queens alleged to be using their vagina to make money. He mentioned this in a series of comments.

As opposed to putting pressure on broke guys due to an interest to get money, the narrator who seemed to be aggrieved shared some reproachful comments aimed at encouraging a desire to work hard.

A short-lived marriage saw Patricia Mwelwa lose a classy Range Rover vehicle owned by ex-husband, Davies Mukumbwa. The latter reportedly gave the SUV to his first wife. play

A short-lived marriage saw Patricia Mwelwa lose a classy Range Rover vehicle owned by ex-husband, Davies Mukumbwa.

The latter reportedly gave the SUV to his first wife.

(Zambian Observer)

 

According to Ayo FBI, the dependence on guys for financial support should be discouraged. He in turn preached an interest in self development in a message to the Slay Queens.

"You will never see girls with their own money set useless standards. They will never tell you entering bus makes you a broke man.

"They will never drag you for not being able to afford to buy them what they cant afford to buy for themselves But Awon Oni pata gigan must complain.

"I always say it, you guys need to do better. Don’t make this packaged broke girls Lord over your lives and give the power to put you under undue pressure just because they have a vagina.

"Meet women who work and have their own money, date them, make friends with them.

"The most annoying thing is, these poor dirty girls are the quickest to broke shame guys. Oh ye entitled pieces of shits, get a life and get a job.

"Work and earn your own money Lmao go out into corporate world and see what your mates are doing slay queen.

"Say NO To Broke girls today, tomorrow and forever my Gs.

"Yes we are broke, but NO, we don’t live off people. We are not looking for who will buy us iPhone because we have penis.

"We pay our own rent, we don’t look for who to take us to expensive places for instagram and Snapchat updates. You too work and earn you own money slay mama," writes Ayo FBI in comments expressed on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

ALSO READ: Can Huddah Monroe stay away from sex for 6 months?

This South African lady once took to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband. They seem a lot according to comments received from some followers. play

This South African lady once took to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband. They seem a lot according to comments received from some followers.

(Twitter)

 

The conversation surrounding Slay Mamas has gathered widespread attention due to their special interest in a relationship that offers a huge financial benefits.

Some ladies have made this a factor before considering a romance unfortunately.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Oh My God! This divorce story will shock you beyond your wildest imaginationbullet
2 Science Student Death trap Tramadol kills young man in his 20'sbullet
3 Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise herbullet

Related Articles

Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute laments Austria misfortunes [Video]
Sexual Healing Lover's sperm cures woman of pimples
Daring Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples
Immorality Zambia forbids sex dolls in country
Finding Love Again Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses
For Capable Men Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen
'Ojoro' Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

Metro

A banner on display in the Selangor region of Malaysia, has shut the door on African residents.
Racism Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?
Beauty queen, Ndiana Inyang, who missed a call from her fiancé expressed sadness about missed opportunity which she blamed on a lack of time.
Big Loss Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers death grief
A boy reportedly shot his sister dead during a struggle for a video game joystick. The victim reportedly received a bullet at the back of her head.
Addiction Struggle for video game joystick kills youngster
Fredrick Nwenu, the brother of the deceased thinks her death was unnecessary.
Unreasonable Death Family blames Mum who committed suicide over jobless children