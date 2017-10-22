Oluseyi Adekunle's body reportedly recovered by LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has finally found what is believed to be the body of 40-year-old Oluseyi Adekunle, who jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos lagoon, on Friday, October 20.

Punch reports that LASEMA officials converged on the scene of the incident on Sunday, October 22, to assess the state of the drowned man, after two days of searching for the body.

ALSO READ: Police confirms man jumped into Lagos Lagoon on October 20

According to the reports, officials of the Lekki Concession Company are said to have spotted Adekule through their closed-circuit cameras as he took off his clothes and other items on his person, before jumping into the lagoon.

The victim reportedly jumped before he could be reached by the officials.

Adekunle's identity was reportedly discovered through his ATM card and other documents found in his bag.

ALSO READ: 'Adekunle attended church program before suicide attempt' - Family members

As earlier reported, relatives of the deceased revealed that he had left home three days prior to the incident and had attended a church program at the Redemption Camp.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace