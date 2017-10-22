Home > Gist > Metro >

Oluseyi Adekunle's body reportedly recovered by LASEMA

Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide LASEMA reportedly recovers Oluseyi Adekunle's body

Adekunle's identity was reportedly discovered through his ATM card and other documents found in his bag.

  • Published:
The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide play

The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has finally found what is believed to be the body of 40-year-old Oluseyi Adekunle, who jumped off the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge into the Lagos lagoon, on Friday, October 20.

Punch reports that LASEMA officials converged on the scene of the incident on Sunday, October 22, to assess the state of the drowned man, after two days of searching for the body.

ALSO READ: Police confirms man jumped into Lagos Lagoon on October 20

According to the reports, officials of the Lekki Concession Company are said to have spotted Adekule through their closed-circuit cameras as he took off his clothes and other items on his person, before jumping into the lagoon.

The victim reportedly jumped before he could be reached by the officials.

Adekunle's identity was reportedly discovered through his ATM card and other documents found in his bag.

ALSO READ: 'Adekunle attended church program before suicide attempt' - Family members

As earlier reported, relatives of the deceased revealed that he had left home three days prior to the incident and had attended a church program at the Redemption Camp.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Pastor Enoch Adeboye 'You are creating business centers, not churches' -...bullet
2 Stranger things Archaeologists claim to have found the "Gates of Hell"bullet
3 Mad Desperation This lady's craze for iPhone 8 will lead her into hellbullet

Related Articles

Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide 'Adekunle attended church program before suicide attempt' - Family members
Lekki – Ikoyi Bridge Suicide Police confirms man jumped into Lagos Lagoon on October 20
Depression Another reportedly man jumps into Lagos Lagoon
Not Over 31-yr-old man docked for attempting suicide in Lagos Lagoon
Life Don Tire Me Uber driver allegedly attempts suicide over N90,000 debt
Freedom At Last Lagos court discharges woman who attempted suicide

Metro

Criminal arrested for crime
Birds Of A Feather Pastor, assistant, jailed for drugging, raping female church members
Tecno Phone brand storms Dubai again to launch Phantom 8
In Malawi Mob kills 9 suspected vampires
Itel Brand celebrates 10th year anniversary with launch of most affordable dual selfie camera phones