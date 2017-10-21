Family members speak on Adekunle's suicide

The family members of the man who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon have spoken out about the not-so-shocking incident.

The man who has been identified as Adekunle Oluseyi, reportedly left his home in Ondo state, three days prior to the incident.

The Nation reports that a family member revealed that the man attended a church programme at the Redemption Camp.

Mr Adekunle reportedly took off his clothes, phone, wristwatch, wallet, band and shoes before jumping into the water at about 10 am on Friday, October 20, 2017.

According to Naij, the wallet which was later recovered contained no cash but two ATM cards.

On getting the news, LCCI officials checked their CCTV footage and upon confirming the incident, alerted emergency workers.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Adesina Tiamiyu, said the body of the man had not been found yet.

He said: “We cannot say whether he is dead or alive. All we can say right now is that he is missing. It is confirmed that the man jumped into the lagoon."

Pulse will keep you updated on this story.