Man who jumped into lagoon is Adekunle Oluseyi John

Adekunle Oluseyi John This man man jumped into Lagos Lagoon on October 20

Lagos State Police Command spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole, identified the man as Adekunle Oluseyi John from Ondo State.

The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide play

The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide

(Pulse)
 The police have confirmed the identity of a 40-year-old man who jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki – Ikoyi link bridge in Lagos on Friday in an apparent suicide plunge.

Lagos State Police Command spokesman, ASP Olarinde Famous – Cole, identified the man as Adekunle Oluseyi John from Ondo State.

“Report on the suicide was reported at Maroko Division at about 10:15am and police operatives quickly rushed to the scene and alerted rescue unit.

“During a search of the area, his mobile phone was retrieved from the scene. The man is about 40 years of age named Adekunle Oluseyi John from Ondo state. Rescue operations by the police and other bodies is ongoing, “ the police spokesman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the Marine Police were at the scene in search of the body.

It was unclear what led to the suicide plunge but NAN gathered that the man pulled off his clothes and left some belongings, including his phone and ATM card, before jumping into the lagoon.

